MARYVILLE, Mo. — With cooler weather and only the slightest of sprinkles, the Maryville Rotary Club’s annual golf tournament saw 17 teams take to the course on Friday, Oct. 1 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
“The Rotary Club would like to first off thank everyone who sponsored our 2021 golf tournament, as well as the teams who participated on a beautiful Friday afternoon,” said Justin Miller, Maryville Rotary Club incoming president. “For October in the Midwest it is obviously hard to gauge the weather, but we were extremely fortunate for the day we had. The turnout was as good as we have ever had and we could not thank our sponsors and participants enough. We look forward to seeing everyone back next year.”
The team from American Port-A-Pots won the tournament. Maryville Rotary Club member Mark Thomsen won the 50/50 raffle.