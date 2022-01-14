MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of local Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 3669 presented the St. Francis Foundation with a donation of $1,000 on Tuesday morning in the Mosaic Medical Center - Cancer Care Center facility.
Several members of the organization delivered the funds received from a grant that the organization received from the state Eagles organization.
“We had about this much left to be able to purchase our two infusion chairs that we needed so this was just the amount we need to get all that finished up,” said Megan Jennings, development director of the St. Francis Hospital Foundation. “... Thank you for this. This is a great help.”
Local Eagle Auxiliary member Sharon Riley, past state auxiliary president, noted she’s received “wonderful” care at the local center.
With tears in her eyes, she told the small group gathered in the cancer center’s waiting room that “I have had exceptional care here. … These girls both took care of me. I love them both.”
Registered nurses Andrea Cunningham and Kenzie White joked that they didn’t make her say that, while accepting the praise.
“I’m sure you’ll put it to good use,” said Bernard Riley, current state FOE president.