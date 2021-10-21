Lunch to benefit United Way partners
MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Way of Nodaway County will host a drive-thru spaghetti luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St. in Maryville.
Meals will be available for a free-will donation. Proceeds will benefit United Way partner agencies including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community Services, the Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, The Ministry Center, Nodaway County 4-H, the Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County school nurses and the senior center.
Local author to tell spooky tales on Halloween
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society will host “Halloween Horrors of Nodaway County,” where stories will be told by local author Jason Offutt.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween, Offutt will tell spooky tales of ghosts and the paranormal at the NCHS museum located at 110 N. Walnut St.
The event is free and open to the public.
St. Gregory PTO to host dinner auction
MARYVILLE, Mo.— St. Gregory Barbarigo PTO will host an inaugural dinner auction starting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
According to a news release, guests are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters, although it is not required.
On Nov. 4, a silent auction will open online. It will feature holiday greenery, sports and entertainment packages, weekend getaways and dental packages. One individual will win $2,000 in cash or tuition in the Holly Jolly $2K Raffle.
To purchase tickets or to bid in the silent auction, visit one.bidpal.net/sgb2021/welcome.
Proceeds will benefit the St. Gregory Barbarigo PTO, which purchases items for students, including textbooks, computers, school supplies equipment and more.