MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville author Jason Offutt, known for his humorous science fiction novels, took a stab at the horror genre with his latest book “The Girl in the Corn.”
“I’m really excited about ‘The Girl in the Corn.’ This is my first horror novel,” Offutt told The Forum in an email.
A former journalist and current journalism instructor at Northwest Missouri State University, Offutt has released multiple books, including his works titled “So You Had to Build a Time Machine,” “Bad Day for the Apocalypse,” “Chasing American Monsters” and “How to Kill Monsters Using Common Household Objects.”
According to a news release, the book is for fans of Stephen King’s “The Outsider,” Miguel Estrada’s “Welcome to Heaven’s Peak” and Artyom Dereschuk’s “Master of the Forest.”
The book is intended for those who enjoy horror and speculative fiction, as it discusses the ideas that good and evil may not be absolute and people are rarely what they claim to be.
“I based the novel in and around St. Joe, mostly in the rural areas,” Offutt said. “I grew up on a farm and wanted to show people the country can be every bit as frightening as a Victorian mansion or the depths of a city.”
The novel was also inspired by an interview Offutt once conducted with a woman who claimed she knew a fairy and had a romantic relationship with him, according to a news release.
The book tells the story of a traumatic incident that haunts 6-year-old Thomas Cavanaugh for the rest of his life. As a child, Cavanaugh discovers a fairy, a creature that — according to his parents — does not exist. The fairy leads Cavanaugh into a cornfield, and he encounters Dauðr, a force that threatens to destroy the fairy’s world and his sanity.
As an adult, Cavanaugh continues to struggle with this event. One day, he crosses paths with a young woman and a young man and realizes that he first met them as a child while under psychiatric care after his encounters in the cornfield.
“It’s gotten good reviews so far,” Offutt said.
The Lineup calls it an “enthralling, horrifying dark fairytale.”
The Hard Hat Book Site describes it as “a very dark book with brutal content and a slow crescendo of unsettling narrative, that sucks the reader — at first unsuspecting, and then too late to put the book down — into places they did not expect to go.”
The book is available in hardcover, large print, eBook and audiobook formats. It may be purchased wherever books are sold.
For more information about Offutt, visit jasonoffutt.com or find him on Twitter @TheJasonOffutt or on Instagram @thejasonoffutt.