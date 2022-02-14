ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is currently displaying its 48th annual Membership Exhibition and will continue to do so through Sunday, Feb. 20.
Open to all ages, the exhibit provides an opportunity for artists who are AKMA members to see their work represented in a nationally accredited art museum.
Membership exhibition artworks are divided into 10 categories. They are evaluated on technique, composition and aesthetic appeal by a panel of adjudicators from the St. Joseph arts community.
Maryville artist Lana Cease received first place in the Painting: Watercolor category for her piece titled “Au Dernier (The Last).” She also received second place in the same category for “Tipsy.”
Jeff Foster, another artist from Maryville, won third place in the Sculpture and 3D Mixed Media category for his piece titled “Vaccine Mandate.” He also received third place in the Digital category for “After the Fire.”
Conception Junction artist LeDonna McIntosh received an honorable mention in the Painting: Oil and Acrylic category for “Oak Hill East.”
Sue Kneale of Oregon won an honorable mention in the Painting: Watercolor category for “Summer Idyll.”
For a full list of winners, visit bit.ly/membershipexhibition.
Local residents who have work displayed in the exhibit and the titles and mediums of their pieces are as follows.
Sculpture and 3D Mixed Media
- Jeff Foster, Maryville; “Vaccine Mandate,” metal from old radio and clock
Digital
- Jeff Foster, Maryville; “After the Fire,” digital photograph, Lightroom and Photoshop
Painting
- Lana Cease, Maryville; “Tipsy,” and “Au Dernier (The Last),” watercolor
- Dereck Dew, Burlington Junction; “Fisherman’s Cove,” and “Laminar Flow,” oil
- LeDonna McIntosh, Conception Junction; “Orchid, Bone and Stone” and “Oak Hill East,” oil
- Amber Parker, Pickering; “Drama,” watercolor
- Sue Kneale, Oregon; “Summer Idyll,” watercolor
2D Mixed Media
- Amber Parker, Pickering; “Success,” watercolor
Photography
- Kim Evans, Tarkio; “Amana Colony,” “Amana Barn” and “Truckin,” photograph
- Kassi Lewis, Darlington; “The Colours of Autumn” and “Life goes on.” digital photography on gloss
Drawing
- Sue Kneale, Oregon; “Pine Tree,” graphite