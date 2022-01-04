MARYVILLE, Mo. — A local illustrator’s work is featured in a new children’s book published by Maryville publisher Houts & Home Publications.
“Country Colors, City Colors” is a modern retelling of Aesop’s fable, “The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse.” The children’s picture book, written by Betty Farber, is illustrated by Ann Hogue, an Albany, Missouri, native.
According to a press release from the publisher, Hogue fell in love with the serenity of the countryside, the fields, farm animals and nature while growing up in Albany.
After studying art in Florence, Italy, she returned to her hometown to teach middle school and high school art at the Albany R-III School District.
Those experiences helped to inspire the illustrations for the new book.
In “Country Colors, City Colors,” as in Aesop’s fable, mice from different backgrounds gain a new appreciation not only for their own familiar neighborhoods, but for those surroundings that are different from their own.
The book is available from houtsandhome.com, on Amazon and through other booksellers.
Houts & Home Publications was founded by award-winning Maryville author Amy Houts in 2011, and publishes children’s books, poetry, cookbooks and cooperative board games.