MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local artist Lana Cease was awarded signature status with the National Watercolor Society based out of San Pedro, California.
An artist achieves signature status after being accepted into three international exhibitions.
According to a news release, Cease attained signature status after being accepted into international shows in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“Three years in a row alone feels amazing,” Cease said. “That’s not a common occurrence, but incredibly humbling nonetheless.”
A press release stated although the NWS is based in the U.S., the premier watercolor society’s reach is international, with 800 signature members worldwide.
Achieving signature status allows Cease to sign her paintings with the designation of “Lana Cease, NWS.” Artists around the world recognize this honor.
“It’s akin to winning a lifetime achievement award. It might take 30 years to get it, or it might take three. I feel very lucky indeed,” Cease said.
Cease, a photographer by trade, has created art her entire life. She started painting nine years ago after receiving a watercolor class as a gift from her husband Gene.
“I have been an artist and creator my entire life, but I was always interested in watercolor, so the class was a just a jumping-off point,” said Cease.
Missouri first lady Teresa Parson invited Cease to the Missouri governor’s mansion in July to a reveal party for the Missouri bicentennial quilt. Cease created a block for the quilt, representing Nodaway County. At the party, Cease gave the Parsons a watercolor portrait to thank them.
“It was exciting to be included in something so historical, so I wanted to give something back to the State of Missouri as a thank you for including me,” Cease in a press release.
Starting Oct. 16, the current NWS exhibition will be viewable online at www.nwsexhibition.com. Previous exhibitions are currently on the website, a press release noted.
One of Cease’s paintings is on display until Aug. 29 in the Watercolor USA exhibition at the Springfield Art Museum in Springfield.
Her next goal is achieving signature status in the American Watercolor Society based in New York City.
To see more of Cease’s work, visit her site at www.lanacease.com.