CONCEPTION, Mo. — Carina Murray, a 7-year-old homeschooled student from Conception, received an honorable mention in the October 2021 Cricket League art competition.
“I didn’t expect to win,” Murray said. “I thought that was pretty amazing,” adding that she was disappointed others could not win.
Geared toward children ages 9 to 14, Cricket magazine features art and stories written by children from around the world. Each issue sponsors a writing or art competition, with hundreds of entries from around the world, according to a new release.
“I thought entering the competition would be really fun,” Murray said, adding that she has done an essay competition before.
Along with her art entry, Murray wrote the Cricket judges a letter, describing her piece and mentioning that her mother calls her “Cricket.”
Murray received a certificate for her piece, and her name appears in the Cricket League section of the magazine’s February issue.
Her mother discovered the competition and encouraged Murray to showcase her talents.
“My mom read Cricket magazines when she was a kid, and so when she, as a grownup, found the competition, she thought if I wanted to, I could join,” Murray said. “And she also thought it was a great art project for me.”
The contest required entrants to submit original art of a fantasy landscape. With a love of drawing mermaids and other images that make her happy, Murray was no stranger to this subject matter.
“I like art a lot,” Murray said. “It’s one of my strengths.”
When talking with The Forum, she described her artistic process and noted that her mother taught her how to blend colors within the piece.
“I really like unicorns, and so I just went with the flow and created this magical land with sparkly unicorn dust and magic and more than one sun and different suns,” Murray said, describing the piece she submitted.
She also described her aunt’s artistic abilities as an inspiration to her.
“My aunt Charity was a great artist,” Murray said. “She learned how to make 3D pictures out of just paint.”
Murray also enjoys music and singing. She plans to continue making art in the future.
To view the piece Murray submitted and the work of other winners, visit bit.ly/CricketWinners.