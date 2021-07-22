MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the challenges for a Life Scout looking to become an Eagle Scout isn’t necessarily coming up with the service project required to take that step — after all, if seven Boy Scouts get together in a room, there are likely to be at least 14 creative takes on projects that would help the community.
Instead, one of the first challenges a candidate for Eagle Scout faces is finding the right project that’s a fit for them. According to Boy Scouts of America, only about eight percent of Scouts go on to achieve Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable through the organization.
For Maryville’s Alex Rice, a Life Scout in Troop 190, he didn’t have to look far to find the blend of family and honoring service that he was looking for: restoring and beautifying the Freedom Rock memorial in Franklin Park and the veterans memorial outside the Nodaway County Courthouse.
“This project was a project that I really liked and that I wanted to do because, one, it was involved around the courthouse, and I wanted to do something with the courthouse because that’s just where my dad worked,” Rice said.
From there, he expanded his focus to the Freedom Rock, which his grandparents, who are involved in Maryville Pride Lions, said needed some work.
After securing permissions from the city, county, American Legion and others, last month Rice set to work on cleaning both monuments ahead of July 4. What was initially planned to be a two-day project ended up getting finished in only one because of the 28 volunteers who showed up to help.
Rice led the effort to scrub off the monuments and the surrounding bricks and tiles, including an anti-algae cleaner to the veterans monument and anti-graffiti sealant to the Freedom Rock.
“One, it just protects the memorial from paint chipping, but if it ever did get graffiti’d on, it’d be really easy to wipe away,” he said.
Last was the landscaping work, pulling up weeds and dead bushes, and putting down new mulch.
Rice said he’s waiting on one more cleaning supply, then will power wash both areas to finish the project up by the end of summer.
“I feel like the recognition of that memorial should be maintained and cleaned up and should not just be placed and forgotten,” he said. “After a while, it needs to be redone because they worked hard, they fought for our country, and some of them didn’t get the very best recognition that they should’ve deserved.
“So I felt like it was just a part of my duty, just being a citizen, to recognize those amazing men and women who fought for our country.”