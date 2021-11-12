MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library announced the most recent graduates of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
The program is a nationwide challenge, which encourages parents to read 1,000 books to their child before the child starts kindergarten.
Graduates CJ, Molly and Luke Pierson, children of Travis and Erin Pierson, represent the first family to have three children graduate from the program at the same time.
Other graduates include Autumn Vogel, daughter of Ryan and Amber Vogel, and Kreyton Hanna, son of Ken and Amber Hanna.
Each graduate received a T-shirt, a certificate of completion, a book and a tote bag.
Those interested in participating in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program can visit the library’s front desk to sign up and receive logging sheets.