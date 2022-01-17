CONCEPTION, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri plans to kick off this year’s class with its annual retreat at Conception Abbey.
Starting this month, the group will meet at least once a month through June in different locations throughout the region to explore and gain more understanding of the pressing needs and some of the goals from each area while also meeting other regional leaders.
The program selects members who are interested in regional growth each year from 19 counties in northwest Missouri. Throughout the year, the class will receive training and network opportunities. Participants are selected from: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Sullivan and Worth counties.
This year, 24 class members represent 14 of the 19 northwest Missouri counties. The 2022 class includes the following members who either live or work in northwest Missouri:
- Amy Alexander, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Atchison County
- Laura Almquist, Mosaic Foundation – Albany, Gentry County
- Abbie Backes, Folger Street Inn and Coffeehouse/River Bottoms Brewing Company, Carroll County
- Matt Barry, Office of Congressman Sam Graves, Platte and Clay counties
- Meggan Brown, City of Grant City, Worth County
- DeAnn Davison, Northwest Campus Dining/Aramark, Nodaway County
- Amy Ford, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance – Amy Ford Agency, DeKalb County
- Kelli Hagey, Kelli Hagey Real Estate – Twaddle Realty, Nodaway County
- Brittany Higgins, Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carroll County
- Chad Howerton, Davidson A+E (Architecture + Engineering), Johnson, Kansas, and Clinton County
- Jeremy Jackson, Missouri Department of Transportation, Nodaway and Holt counties
- Marsha Martin, Northwest Missouri State University, Northwest RPDC, Nodaway County
- Dr. Brooke McAtee, Northwest Missouri State University, Nursing Program, Nodaway County
- Ian Myers, Maryville Police Department, Nodaway County
- Kasi Norris, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Buchanan County
- Joni Oaks, North Central Missouri College, Grundy and Sullivan counties
- Kendra Pickering, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Nodaway and Worth counties
- Curtis Prussman, Missouri Department of Transportation, Gentry and Holt counties
- Scott Sharp, North Central Missouri Development Alliance, Grundy County
- Jim Skipper, Wright Memorial Hospital, Grundy and Livingston counties
- Marissa Spillman, Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, Gentry and Harrison counties
- Ashton Vandivert, BTC Bank, Harrison County
- Corinne Watts, Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Grundy and Livingston counties
- Brett White, Northwest Campus Dining/Aramark, Nodaway County