MARYVILLE, Mo. — Pickup Country KNIM’s 9th annual Country Showdown preliminaries will be held Saturday, June 19.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. on the east side of the Maryville town square and is open to the public. Patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
There will be 13 acts competing at the event, including Lonia Bowen, Maryville; Codi Nuckolls, Maryville; Nicole Salmond, Maryville; Destonee Van Boening, Maryville; Sydney Billings, Barnard; Decker Heyde, Stanberry; Stephanie Neal, Maryville; P & T, Maryville; Lone Wolf (Tom Downing), Maryville; Kaci Billings, Barnard; Markham Harris, Maryville; Megan Helzer, Graham; and Meva Alden, Carlisle, Iowa.
A beer garden will be provided throughout the event by Burny’s Sports Bar.
Two-time Country Showdown former winner Michael Goff will perform during intermission.
After the performances, patrons may vote for their favorite act through the Nodaway Broadcasting website to determine who will win the NorthwestCell People’s Choice Award.
The preliminary contestants will move on to the main stage at the Nodaway County Fair on Saturday, July 17 for a chance to win $500.
Sponsors of the event include Abplanalp Insurance, NorthwestCell, United Electric Cooperative, Water Doctor, Maryville Florists, Lanham Music, Northwest Implement, Rob’s Cycle, B&W Furniture & Flooring, The Estates, Miller Angus Cattle, and Vetter Equipment.