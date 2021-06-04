CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Council 1931 of the Knights of Columbus now have a new place to meet and hold events, thanks mostly to volunteer labor and donations.
The just over 4,000-square-foot, new blue and white building stands in stark contrast to the weathered metal and brick structures that dot the surrounding landscape. Kenny Henggeler, financial secretary for Council 1931, said the Knights had been discussing the construction of a new location for nearly six years.
The Knights’ old meeting place, located just a few hundred feet from the front door of their new building, was standing when the railroad came through in the early 1900s, Knight Frank Schieber said.
“Putting money into this building (the old building) was just like pouring money down a rat hole,” Henggeler said.
The Knights started to send out flyers outlining their plans for the new building and asking for donations in early 2019; actual construction began in August of that year, Grand Knight Colton Holtman said.
Henggeler said he felt a wave of positivity and support for the project immediately after the flyers were sent out. Fellow Knights and community members began offering their money and services to help get the building started.
The initial building fund was around $30,000 and throughout the process another $40,000 was donated to the project, Schieber said.The Knights were expecting their task to be a lot more expensive initially but volunteers helped shrink the cost.
“That labor saved us a ton of money,” Schieber said.
Frank Schieber speaks to The Forum recently in the new building constructed by members of the Knights of Columbus Council 1931.
The process did not start with using mostly donated labor in mind, but the 155 members of Council 1931 as well as those in the community kept reaching out to help through the entire project.
Work on the building was done mostly during nights and Saturdays when many of the volunteers were done with their “day jobs” ranging anywhere from farming to banking.
Some nights 15 to 20 people would be out at the building working and other nights there would be three or four, Henggeler said. Schieber estimates they had a crew of 40 volunteers show up for the pouring of the concrete.
It’s difficult to determine the exact cost because Knights would often donate something along with their labor. One Knight brought his bulldozer to level off the lot, another donated a load of gravel for the driveway.
“A lot of members pitched in to use their talents to help out the building,” Holtman said.
They had members who work in plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other areas all donate time and resources. The wide array of skills allowed them to rely on volunteer work and limit the amount of paid labor to just a few areas, like installing insulation and the completion of the sheet rock.
During construction, Holtman acted as a “general” for the project, Henggeler said. Holtman would send out regular emails with progress updates for his fellow Knights as well as information about the next part of construction.
Knights of Columbus Council 1931 members help screed concrete early in the morning in August 2020. The new building took three years of planni…
The building was ready for use in time for the Knights’ annual Mother’s Day breakfast, one of the largest fundraisers of the year for them. It was the first chance for many community members to see the inside of the building and the event had one of the largest crowds ever, Schieber said.
Construction is not fully complete; the Knights would still like to add a sidewalk, make some spaces for handicap-accessible parking and place some other finishing touches on and inside the building. It will be available for rent as an event space and Holtman hopes it will be a place that helps serve the local community.
“It’s been really gratifying for the Knights in general,” Schieber said of the new building. “It’s brought us all closer together.”
To donate to help finish the building, donations may be sent to Kenny Henggeler at 3530 Highway 169, Stanberry, MO 64489.