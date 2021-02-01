MARYVILLE, Mo. — An increased demand for its products prompted Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., USA to increase its assembly lines and staffing opportunities during 2020.
“We continue to grow just because our product is in big demand,” said Tim Melvin, Human Resources Manager. “We’re running a lot of overtime right now and it’s because our products sell very well.”
Kawasaki customers are asking for more engines pushing the plant to increase volume both in engine production and staff.
The new assembly line announced in August, is now complete, staffed and in production. However, the facility also needed more engines in other areas of production. It opened two current assembly lines during second shift to help increase that production.
At the time Kawasaki only ran “Backshop” areas, such as machining and aluminum die casting on second and third shifts. The new lines mark the first time it has run assembly on any shift other than the first.
In August, the company estimated the new lines would create an additional 100 positions and as of Jan. 22, it had those employees hired and working. Melvin said the company looks to hire even more, to bulk up those lines.
The opening of second shift also allowed some employees to find a time of day that works better with their lives, he said.
“They are people who appreciate those hours,” he said, noting that some have family considerations that the shift works better for them.
Melvin estimated that 60 to 65 percent of employees at the manufacturing plant are from the Maryville and Nodaway County area. He noted the balance are people mostly from adjoining counties even stretching up into Iowa.
Still in hiring mode, Melvin said there “are still plentiful jobs available,” for anyone interested in a position. Many of those positions do not require previous factory experience or knowledge. The company will teach anyone interested in assembly, starting with its training line.
Melvin said the training line offers a first look at small assembly processes to acquaint new hires with the processes on the floor.
“It just gives them a little bit of a feel, a little bit of an idea of what assembly is like,” Melvin said.
For anyone interested in a position, visit www.kawasakimaryville.com.
The new lines are a major addition to the progress that Kawasaki has made this year, but they’re not all that the plant had going on during 2020.
Along with regular maintenance and upkeep of machinery, Melvin said the company has also been working to build a new security entrance for employees.
Contractor E.L. Crawford has been working throughout the year to build out the new office on the southeast side of the building.
The much larger facility will allow for multiple pass-thru scanners that will speed up the entrance and exit of employees.
“It’s going to allow for a more efficient entrance and exit of our employees and especially enhance our security efforts,” Melvin said.
It also will feature a heated sidewalk, steps and ADA compliant ramps, to keep ice from building up.
Contractors are looking at a mid-February completion date.