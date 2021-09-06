MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society got some help last month thanks to the kindness of strangers — and social media.
Scott Poore runs Mission Driven, a company he founded in Kansas City that works to get long-time residents of animal shelters adopted and raise money for the shelters that house them. Every day, Poore visits animal shelters across the region, getting to know the pets and humans at each stop, and uses social media to help connect animals with new owners.
On Aug. 13, Poore continued a tour of rural shelters with a stop at the humane society in Maryville. Wendy Combs, shelter manager, said it was a “big deal” that Poore had chosen to visit the Nodaway County shelter after an employee, Kayce Fish, reached out to him on social media.
A little over a week later, and the shelter had received nearly $1,500 through Mission Driven’s Facebook fundraiser, and more than 70 packages with much-needed items ranging from cleaning supplies to dog toys had arrived.
The gifts and donations had come largely from strangers among Mission Driven’s followers on social media. In a Facebook post, the shelter called the generosity “overwhelming.”
More items remain on the shelter’s Amazon wish list, available on the shelter’s Facebook page.