MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new children’s book tells the story of a Nodaway County teen who crosses the country to march for the right to vote.
“Maye’s March for Women’s Votes,” written by prolific Maryville author Amy Houts, follows the true story of Vera Maye Shipps, a 19-year-old trombone player in the Missouri Ladies Military Band that in 1913 was invited to travel 1,000 miles by train to lead a suffrage parade in Washington, D.C.
“When the parade route is blocked by a throng of men, Maye and other band members must act fast to stir the course of history,” the book’s summary teases.
Written for ages 8-12, the book is based on real people and events, and includes passages from Shipps’ diary.
Houts is an author of more than 100 children’s books, cookbooks and board games that feature early learning concepts, and themes of love, faith and friendship. Her books and activities have won the Angel Award, Christian Market Book Award, Moonbeam Children’s Book Award and the Missouri Writers’ Guild’s Walter William Major Work Award.
“Maye’s March for Women’s Votes” is available from houtsandhome.com, or through Amazon.