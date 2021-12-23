MARYVILLE, Mo. — Monday evening at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts was loud and intense, but sometimes soft, intricate and beautiful as Maryville Middle School and Maryville High School band members performed in the annual Winter Band Concert.
Assistant Director of Bands Benoit Gauthier welcomed family members to the middle school portion of the concert.
“The kids have worked really hard this semester and we’re happy to share with you what they can do now,” Gauthier said.
Performing holiday selections from “Tradition of Excellence,” a beginning band book, the large band filled the theater with “Jingle Bells” and many other Christmas themes.
Director of Bands Tim Gilham said the band members are getting better and better, then introduced the band’s next piece, “Santa’s Angry Elves” by Rob Grice, saying the audience should picture elves who may feel overworked and underappreciated.
The Maryville Middle School Seventh Grade Band performed several pieces showcasing their growth since sixth grade, starting with “Dark Adventure” by Ralph Ford and “A Christmas Wish” arranged by James Swearingen.
“So as you can tell a little more complicated music than they played a year ago,” Gauthier said.
Gilham asked three members of the band to stand and be recognized: Abigail Shelton, Lola Alvarez and Jaren Dombek. The three were Maryville Middle School representatives to All-District Band a couple weeks ago.
They had to prepare an audition and were selected from seventh and eighth graders from throughout northwest Missouri.
“So it was very competitive and they represented our school very well,” he said.
While he didn’t want to recall incorrectly their chair assignments, he said they were all third or fourth chairs within their sections.
Just before the band’s performance of “Concerto for Sleigh Bells and Band,” Gilham singled out seventh grader Braden Dwight for his skills with a percussion instrument.
“Every now and then you come across a student that is just a child prodigy at something,” Gilham said. “Braden Dwight has exhibited this virtuosic talent as spreading Christmas cheer with these sleigh bells.”
The Maryville Middle School eighth grade band took the stage, and though their numbers were far fewer than either band performing before them, their increased skills were evident as they tackled more complex music and still created a full, loud sound.
“This is our eighth grade band, small in number but mighty in spirit,” Gilham said.
Their introductory march-like piece “The Thunderer,” arranged by Andrew Balent, got the band off to a loud start. Moving onto more holiday themed music, the band performed “French Carol Festival,” and “O Tannenbaum.”
For the band’s final piece, Gilham added his own sound, playing the alto saxophone — a typical band instrument not played by anyone in the eighth grade band — during “Black Forest Overture,” by Michael Sweeney. Trumpet player Mallory Coffelt offered an array of brief high solo notes leading the band through some of the quieter moments.
After an extended pause for a complete stage reset, the Maryville High School Symphonic Band took the stage, kicking the evening off with “Ukrainian Bell Carol,” arranged by Richard L. Saucedo. The band followed with “Irish Tune From County Derry” by Percy Aldridge Grainger.
The band’s third piece “The Inferno,” is the first of a four-movement work by Robert W. Smith based on Dante Alighieri’s literary classic, “The Divine Comedy.”
Gilham directed audience members to read on the program notes a description of the piece for insight into the composer’s thoughts about it. The description is reference guide for the different musical actions the band took on the stage.
Gilham said he’d never read Dante and hoped he got the notes right. Getting a big laugh from the audience he said, “Enjoy our Christmas journey to hell.”
Representing descending into a lower circle of Dante’s nine concentric circles of hell, band members stomped their feet as though marching while seated. Percussion musicians played a major role in this piece focusing on several different pieces of equipment, like crashing cymbals, a short timpani solo, and with Alex Rice manning a large gong and junior Nathan Yocom focused on playing both the bells and marimba. Someone even worked at picking up and dropping an item that created the sound of chains.
According to the program notes, senior trumpet player Kyle Stuart performed a “dreadful bugle blast,” which announced the descent into the deepest level of treacherous fraud and then a timpani solo ended the piece as the “storm fades away.”
Before heading into “Feliz Navidad,” Gilham asked senior tuba player Claire McKim to stand and be recognized as Maryville’s lone member of the 2021 All-District Band.
“Our district is made up of about 35 high schools and so to be placed No. 4 tuba in that whole district is quite an accomplishment,” he said. “She worked really hard, please take a moment to recognize her.”
He announced that two students, Yocom and senior clarinet player Kasey DuChien, made the 4-State Honor Band.
To end the evening, the band had all the lights turned off in the theater and played “The First Noel” by the light of numerous strands of mini Christmas lights.