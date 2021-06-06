MARYVILLE, Mo. — Amid the waning COVID-19 pandemic, 64 Maryville High School singers and chaperones made their way from Maryville to the Magic Kingdom on Friday, May 21 for workshops and performances.
“We had been planning and fundraising for this trip for about two years,” said Vanessa Parsons, Maryville High School vocal music director. “When COVID hit we did our best to stay positive and continue to make plans. We changed dates twice, changed the trip itinerary many times, moved hotels, performance locations and clinics, but in the end we made it happen. It was a fantastic trip, full of music and fun. I think these kids will remember this for a long time.”
According to a news release, Spectrum, the high school’s varsity show choir spent a day at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
The following day they performed for crowds of people at Universal Studio’s City Walk entertainment and shopping district. The group performed its 2020-2021 competition show “Breaking Headlines,” featuring: “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” by Billy Joel; “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by the Buggles; “Blowin’ in the Wind,” by Bob Dylan and “Right Now,” by Van Halen.
After the performance, the group took part in a workshop on a working Universal soundstage where Spectrum members learned about voice overs, audio mixing and backing tracks from industry professionals.
Rounding out the trip, the group spent time at both Universal Orlando and Disney’s Hollywood Studios before catching a flight home.
“This experience would not have happened without incredible support from our school administration, our parents and our vocal music supporters throughout Maryville,” Parsons said. “So many people helped us get to Florida and let our kids shine especially after such a difficult year. I will be forever grateful for everyone that provided support for this trip. Thank you.”