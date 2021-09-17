Hot rod show geared toward resources for inmates

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The louder the better, said Matt Mason, as about a dozen classic cars, trucks and motorcycles revved their engines outside the Maryville Treatment Center on Saturday morning.
“Then they know we’re here,” he said. And he knows the hundreds of inmates inside will be that much more enthusiastic when they come out to meet the group later.
Inside the gates, after security checks and searches of each vehicle, what Mason called the “power parade” took a lap around the facility, parking in the courtyard for the center’s hundreds of prisoners to come and take a look.
The private vehicle show — just for inmates at MTC — was organized by Prison Power Ministries, a Kansas City-area organization founded by Bill Corum to minister to prisoners and provide resources that can help with the transition back into life on the outside.
As Corum tells it, he was one of Kansas City’s most prolific cocaine dealers in the late 1970s and early 1980s — though he wasn’t particularly picky about what substances he would sell. At his peak, Corum said was living the life he thought he wanted: tens of thousands of dollars coming in weekly could buy him whatever he felt like from moment to moment.
But when an assault charge caught up to him in 1983, the time he spent in self-reflection led him to rededicate his life to the Christian faith, to his wife and to his kids.
Now, along with several others in and partnering with his organization who have backstories — and rap sheets — similar to his, Corum takes his message to prisoners as far as they can manage. Until the pandemic, Corum said, he was visiting upwards of 200 prisons per year — providing access to counseling, networking opportunities and Christian outreach services.
It was through Mason, a former chaplain at several prisons in Missouri — including an interim stint at MTC — that the organization made its first visit here Saturday.
As a chaplain, Mason said he sees programs like Corum’s as an effective way to help guide prisoners, who have few options when they’re released, to a path that doesn’t lead back behind bars.
“Because, you know, we talk about recidivism, but what are we doing about it? … This here,” he said, is a tool “that we can use to do something about it.”
MTC Warden Todd Warren, who has worked with Mason at multiple stops in other locations and in Maryville, said he was delighted to have the group visit here for what likely won’t be the last time.
“It’s very non-intimidating for (inmates),” Mason said. “They’re not going to have staff there telling them how bad they are or anything like that. What we’re trying to do is treat them like individuals, treat them like humans and say, ‘You still have worth, and you’re not done. God’s got a plan for you; you still have great potential.’”
Much of the organization’s work is aimed at helping prisoners reach that potential through providing resources that will help bridge the transition back into society at large. Information on basics like how to access food, utilities, transportation and housing programs are most in demand, Mason said.
“Stuff that when guys get out and they don’t get a job right away, that’s the stuff they struggle with,” he said. “So that’s the stuff that we’re going to help them with right off the bat.”
But he sees just as much value in simply making a connection with someone who has been cut off from them for a significant amount of time.
“We don’t say, ‘Hey, here’s a bag of groceries, good luck to you,’” Mason said. “These guys stick with them. Bill introduces them to somebody, who introduces them to somebody — now, all of a sudden, you know three guys when, a week ago, you didn’t know nobody.”
It’s how many of the group’s members got to know each other, and the reason why all of them were more than willing to, in some cases, drive hours before dawn to arrive in Maryville early Saturday morning.
“These events I do in the yard is just to bring a little hope to these guys,” Corum said Saturday. “Because some of these guys … they might’ve been locked up 20 years. They ain’t seen a hot rod for 20 years. So this brings a lot of joy to them.”