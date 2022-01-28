MARYVILLE, Mo. — Throughout each year the Maryville Host Lions Club collects and donates funds to The Ministry Center. In 2021, the club donated $1,442 worth of food that is difficult for the center to get at the facility.
Each month, Lion Rod Shain collects funds for what members call the PB&J Fund.
“It used to be peanut butter and jelly was the hardest thing (the center could) get,” he said. “So we had to purchase it outside for them here.”
Now, Shain collects the money and calls Merlin Atkins, executive director of the center, to find out what is needed most. Sometimes it is still peanut butter, but most recently it has been cheese.
“That was something they were really hurting on,” he said.
Shain said the club raises about $100 per month so sometimes the funds are held to make a larger purchase such as hams or other items.
“In reality that’s what Lions Clubs are about,” said Host Lions Club President Rob Sparks. “You know our motto is ‘We Serve.’ With what we do every month it makes an impact. We’re happy to do it.”
Shain pointed out that The Ministry Center provided food to approximately 2,500 residents of Nodaway County last year.
Atkins had told The Forum earlier in the pandemic that he was surprised at the fewer number of families coming to pick up food. He attributed it to families receiving rescue act funds and the up-front child care funds.
Since those funds are no longer being distributed, Atkins said he has noticed an increase in people returning for food.
“We’re getting back more (families),” he said.
Since Nov. 1, families must again meet The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) income guideline. Now set at $1,986 per month for a household of 1, the amount has increased since before the pandemic, the first such increase since 2003, Atkins said.
“The need is still there, definitely,” Shain said.
The center pays to take part in the Backpack Buddies Program offered through Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph, which provides lunches for children on the weekends during the school year. The center also put together a Brown Bag Program to help children during the summer months, Shain said.
“They still have to eat,” Sparks said.
The center also has a clothing side, but the two are handled on separate days, just to keep things clear. Families can visit the center once per month to collect food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Shain said Rachel Golightly handles the clothing side, which opens only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Now that doesn’t mean Atkins won’t open for special appointments — he has in the past and will when there is a need. People with a special need should feel free to call the center for more information.
“We have a couple families who can’t come in because they work,” he said.
Atkins said the center receives a lot of food from a variety of sources, including the school district, the agriculture department at Northwest Missouri State University, about 1,000 pounds of bread and bakery items a week from Hy-Vee and about 1,000 pounds per week of produce and meat from Walmart.
Couple that with just the right number of volunteers and Atkins said the center is running quite well and able to provide for the citizens of Nodaway County.
“We’re blessed,” he said.
Atkins said although families must meet an income guideline now, there is a Second Harvest Fresh Mobile Pantry food drop at the First United Methodist Church parking lot each month and there is no income restriction on that food.
Anyone may drive up and pick up free food. According to the Second Harvest calendar, the next scheduled drop in Maryville is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. Second Harvest also drops food monthly in Barnard (10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3) and Skidmore (10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24).
When there are leftovers from that food drop, Atkins brings it back to the center and is able to give that out to anyone, regardless of income.
For more information contact The Ministry Center at 660-582-6649 or visit at 971 S. Main St.