KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eva June Narber, formerly of Hopkins and Maryville, will receive her third graduate degree on Dec. 19 from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
The degree, Ed.S. Educational specialist, is a professional degree focused on curriculum development. Her research project was about the evolution of the public school curriculum system in South Korea. Her final research project will be turned into a book in the spring after her next trip to Seoul to interview some of her former college students who also happen to be educational professors, school teachers and curriculum makers.
Narber received a second masters degree from UMKC in 2019 in TESOL/Curriculum and development, which is designed for college instructors who teach English to international students who are attending college.
In 1998 she received her first graduate degree from North Carolina State University in international development. As an interdisciplinary degree, Narber studied both forestry and cultural anthropology, and then did a four-month internationalizing internship in Thailand.
From 2001-2021 she has been teaching a variety of subjects at the college level including English as a Second Language, ESOL-English for academic purposes, Writing, Speaking, Civics and Anthropology.
Narber returned to her home state of Missouri in 2017 and lived in the greater Kansas City area while she finished her two additional degrees at UMKC. While at UMKC, Narber also taught at Kansas City Kansas Community College and taught teachers how to teach international students English at the graduate school at UMKC.
She put herself through all her academics.
Narber shared her story to inspire other local girls to chase their dreams and never stop regardless of what obstacles get in the way. Currently, Narber operates an online coaching and tutoring business.
She is the daughter of the late Vernon Russell Narber and Goldie Marie Sleep Narber of Hopkins.