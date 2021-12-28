HOPKINS, Mo. — Hopkins girls and boys now have a new option for outdoor play in their community thanks to the Hopkins Community Betterment organization and the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust.
Through the combined efforts of the group and the trust, new playground equipment was ordered in April, however, it wasn’t until November that it was installed for children to use.
Hopkins Community Betterment president Don Crane told The Forum it took about six months to get the equipment installed by Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. of Monett, Missouri. He explained that part of the reason involved supply chain issues with the material used in the construction of the equipment.
“We were hoping to have it done in time for the Hopkins Picnic here the first of August, but that didn’t happen,” Crane said. “We were lucky to have it in before Thanksgiving.”
Trustee Danielle Miller, with the Rickard Trust, told The Forum that she and the other four trustees considered and awarded a grant of $61,090 for the playground in November 2020.
She also mentioned that the organizers experienced some setbacks during the process due in no small part due to the pandemic. After being told one price for the equipment, that amount increased and caused the group to have to fundraise again within the community.
Miller said that’s what they like to see, though, a community willing to help with a cause and project.
“We got a lot of help from the town businesses and townspeople,” Crane said about the organization’s largest project to date.
He said the total cost of the project was around $70,000 and included the cost of new base surrounding the equipment.
“The equipment that was there was fairly old,” he said.
It was also surrounded by rock. Now, however, it has new “soft tile” beneath it making it much safer for children when they fall.
With fall and even winter — which officially started Tuesday — temperatures being so mild this year, he said a lot of families have been out using the new playground.
In that same area of the Hopkins City Park is yet another project completed by the community betterment organization, a half-mile walking trail, available for those looking for a nice leisurely stroll or to increase their heart rate jogging outside.
The Hopkins Community Betterment organization started gathering again around 2014 after a general loss of interest caused the original organization to stop meeting several years before.
“Years ago they had a community betterment organization and it died off, so we revamped it here about seven or eight years ago,” Crane said.
Since then it has been part of numerous projects like the trail and playground equipment. He said the organization has played a large role in the purchase and installation of city street signs, many of which had been damaged by weather and snowplows, as well as the local barn quilt trail which has more than 100 barn quilts throughout town and the surrounding community.
Looking forward, Crane said the organization hasn’t started a new project yet, because it is shortly looking to elect new officers.
“We’re hoping to get some more, younger people involved in this and hopefully they’ll come up with some new ideas to help the community,” he said.