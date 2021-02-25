MARYVILLE, Mo. — In front of a small lunch crowd Feb. 19 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Todd Hill, president of TriState Auto Company and Missouri nominee for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award, presented the center with a $1,000 check from Ally Financial Inc.
Hill had been nominated for the national award in October 2020 and last week he was honored as the statewide nominee at the annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a huge deal,” he told The Forum.
Selected by the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association from more than 400 dealers in the state, Hill’s nomination put him in league with the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
Hill competed against more than 16,000 dealers nationwide, but ultimately Rick DeSilva Jr. of Liberty Subaru and Liberty Hyundai of Emerson, New Jersey was named the TIME Dealer of the Year.
“It was a great candidate so it was a good deal,” he said.
However, just his nomination allowed Hill to shine a light on Maryville and one of its needs. He presented the check to the senior center thanks to Ally Financial, a company that donated $1,000 to each nominee’s charity of choice.
Saying that the senior center is important to the Maryville and Nodaway County community, Hill chose it to receive the funds because it has lost other funding over the years and really needs the help.
“I chose the senior center because of what it does for Maryville and helping maintain independence for older adults,” he said.
As a member of the Host Lions Club, Hill also delivers Meals on Wheels through the center to seniors who are homebound.
“It just does a lot of good for Maryville,” he said. “It’s lost funding over the years from different sources, the (Northwest Missouri) Area Agency on Aging (now known as Young at Heart), so we’ve got to do what we can as a community to try to help sustain this and keep the independence for the elderly and keep the Meals on Wheels program going.”
Center administrator Amie Firavich accepted the check on behalf of the center saying due to the pandemic, and an increased cost of everything, that last year has been difficult and this funding will help immensely.
Senior Center board member Joe Baumli told The Forum later by phone that the funds from Ally are “so important to our center. Some folks do not realize how the senior center is funded and the plight that we are in.”
He said that AAA cut funding to two other programs in northwest Missouri, including one in Cameron and one in St. Joseph.
In 2016, the Nodaway County Senior Center had received around $150,000 in federal and state nutrition dollars and Medicaid funding, which covered about half the operation’s total budget. That funding was cut in 2017.
“We have not received any federal, state, no funding for several years now,” Baumli said. “That’s why I’m saying that folks like Todd Hill and others, — We just received some should I say anonymous large gifts. — those folks are what’s keeping us going.”
He said the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate Inc. board has been exceptionally good to the center this year, but without private organizations and individuals helping the center, “we would be in very dire straits.”
Baumli explained that the center does its very best with the funds it has to provide nourishment and socialization for seniors.
Anyone who wishes to donate, may contact Firavich at the senior center by calling 660-562-3999, stop in or contact any board member.
“It’s so important to our survival,” Baumli said.