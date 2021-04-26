PICKERING, Mo. — A piece of Dean Heflin’s family history will become a part of community history in Pickering after a donation of a wood carving over the weekend.
Heflin donated a carving of a horse and rider to the Pickering Lions Club at the organization’s potato bar luncheon on Sunday, April 18. Heflin said the piece made him think of Pickering because of the town’s longtime connection to horses.
But when visitors look at the carving on the wall of the community building, where it will hang, it will be difficult not to think of Heflin.
Heflin, who has been whittling and carving everything from wood, to stone to bone since he was a child, carved the image of the horse and rider himself from wood that has been in his family even longer.
“My granddad cut those walnut trees about 1900,” Heflin said. “He had it sawed into boards at the time, and they sat in his barn for 30 years. … Then he had two grown daughters that he took … a lot of the good lumber to, and made two bedroom sets — a bed, dresser and a chest of drawers — which, I had one of the sets in my house.”
All of Heflin’s work centers on nature and the frontier, sometimes in its collisions and harmonies with humans, sometimes without. It’s an interest that’s stuck with him his whole life since he first started aimlessly whittling as a child more than 70 years ago.
It was his mother that gave him his first real start at it, allowing him to find what he was looking to create in his carvings.
“She encouraged that kind of stuff,” Heflin said. “… First carving I ever done, my mom would give me a bar of Ivory soap — it’s real soft — and I’d take a knife, and you know, maybe carve an outline of an animal. And then after that, I started carving on a stick or a piece of wood, and then after that I really started making something. You just see a gradual increase in my willingness to spend time and really make something … really worthwhile instead of just whittling a stick.”
Heflin would shave away the soap into animal heads and other shapes, catching the shavings in a bowl so he could put them back together to use to wash dishes later.
Then came rocks, bones and other mediums, spending thousands of hours on the craft, teaching himself as he went along.
“It’s just time,” Heflin said. “No training or anything, just time, is the secret.”
The inspirations vary, he said, sometimes from a picture he sees in a magazine, or a place he’s been, or the way an animal looked that caught his interest. He needs an image to work from though, he said.
Sunday, Heflin showed off part of his collection that he’s created over the years, mostly from the 1970s.
“I haven’t gotten done much of this lately,” he said of the hobby. “I’ve got enough; What am I going to do with what I got?”
Instead of letting them sit in his basement, some of them have gone to friends and family.
But for the horse and rider — carved from wood cut down by his grandfather more than a century ago, the same wood that was in his own childhood bedroom — Heflin said there was no better home than with the Pickering community.