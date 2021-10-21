MARYVILLE, Mo. — If seeking a fun way to celebrate Halloween with the family, the 13th annual Mozingo Haunted Campground will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The event kicks off at the RV Campground with a pumpkin carving contest at 3 p.m. followed shortly with face painting at 3:30 p.m. and A&M Amusements will provide inflatables.
“We’re just hoping it’s bigger and better than last time, because we didn’t hold it last year,” said event founder Twyla Martin, who also works for The Forum. “We’ve got some new things going on.”
Touring artist and storyteller Joyce Slater, with the Mid America Arts Alliance and the Missouri Arts Council, will be on site to tell age appropriate tales of terror from 5 to 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the Haunted Campground, the Northwest Missouri State University Black Student Union is planning a Trunk-or-Treat event near the playground.
Trick or Treating will only be held from 5 to 7 p.m. It will not start earlier.
This year, a lot of new food options will be available for those interested in grabbing dinner while children haunt the campground in search of tasty treats.
Eric Couts’ 102 BBQ will offer barbecue and funnel cakes. Groovy’s Grub of Rock Port, Missouri, will offer smash burgers, tenderloins, rings and other food. Trucker’s Delight will have kettle corn available for purchase during the event, Martin noted.
The evening’s main attraction, other than children parading in their best Halloween attire for candy, is the RV decorating contest which will be judged and announced that night.
The event is sponsored by the city of Maryville.
For more information, follow the event organizers on social media.