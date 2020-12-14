In today’s society there are many different ways people look at patriotism. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, patriotism is “devotion to one’s country.” I believe that is true, but patriotism is more than that. To me patriotism is supporting those who are less fortunate than you. Patriotism is putting others before yourself. And most of all patriotism is not turning a blind eye on the struggles in our country.
I believe that a true patriot is always there when somebody needs a helping hand. While some people may say someone brought trouble upon themselves, a patriot won’t judge, they will help. Paul Shane Spear said, “As one person I cannot change the world, but I can change the world of one person.” That is what I think a patriot does, change the world for one person at a time.
I feel that patriotism is thinking first of others and then yourself. Our soldiers and veterans do this by protecting us before they think of protecting themselves. Being a soldier isn’t the only way to put others before yourself, I believe that simply donating to a local charity is patriotic. I think in today’s society most people think mostly of themselves. It takes lots of courage to stop thinking that way and start putting others before yourself.
Last but not least, I believe that patriotism is speaking up when you see something unfair. Life may not be fair, but we can work to make it better. Some people believe that calling out the injustices in our country is unpatriotic. However, I think that recognizing the injustices shows devotion to improving our country and Merriam-Webster Dictionary states that patriotism is “devotion to one’s country.” Therefore, I believe that to be a true patriot you must acknowledge the problems in our country and try to fix them.
Nobody thinks of patriotism the exact same way. However, I believe patriotism is being caring, being selfless, and recognizing improvements you can make in your community. I think anyone can be a patriot, our veterans and soldiers definitely are, but anyone who is willing to help others is a patriot also. The definition of patriotism in Merriam-Webster Dictionary is “devotion to one’s country,” but I think it is also devotion to one’s people. Patriotism is being there for your community and country when they need you.