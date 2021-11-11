MARYVILLE, Mo.— Voting for the “Grinch Marshal” of Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization’s Christmas parade officially began Tuesday, Nov. 9 and will end Monday, Nov. 29.
Those who wish to vote can do so at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, Walmart or Hy-Vee, according to a news release. To vote, donate cash at any of the above locations. Every $1 is equivalent to one vote.
The nominee with the most votes will be named “Grinch Marshal” of the Christmas parade to be held Friday, Dec. 3 in downtown Maryville. The nonprofit the nominee represents will receive the funds collected during voting.
Nominees and the nonprofits they represent include the following: Wendy Combs, New Nodaway Humane Society; Kayen Von Hultzen, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Rita Miller, Mosaic Mission Team; Georgia Espey, Habitat for Humanity; and Nate Jaster, Maryville Rotary Club.
Since 2014, Wendy Combs has been the director of the New Nodaway Humane Society. Combs has helped place more than 1,200 animals and create fundraisers, including Pawsatlapoola Dog Pool Party, Pups at the Pub, Easter Dog-Gone Bone Hunt and more. She also maintains the Nodaway County Puppies for Parole Program, which provides training and socializing opportunities for dogs and offenders.
Kayen Von Hultzen began work as a program specialist for Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled in April 2021. According to a news release, Von Hultzen’s work focuses on helping individuals find employment within the community regardless of their abilities.
For the past 41 years, Rita Miller has performed many roles, such as coordinating the local Community Health Needs Assessment and collaborating with United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community Services and more. Miller also is a member of Mosaic’s Mission Team, which seeks to continue the legacy of the sisters who originally founded the hospital, a press release stated.
Georgia Espey has been a part of Habitat for Humanity for four years. She reviews submitted applications and instructs those who are not chosen on how to become first-time homeowners.
Nate Jaster is president of the Maryville Rotary Club. The club is an organization of leaders, providing humanitarian service and encouraging high ethical standards.
Registration to be a part of the parade is free. Pre-registration is required. Forms are available at https://bit.ly/christmasparade2021.
For more information, call 660-582-8643.