MARYVILLE, Mo. — With just a quick plugging-in Monday night, the Grinch lit up downtown Maryville with an array of lights atop surrounding businesses — a first for the heart of Maryville — highlighted by a giant, 10-foot wreath hanging on the front of the Nodaway County Courthouse.
Dubbed Makers’ Monday – Pop Up Party, the event was put together by a group of local leaders and members of Nodaway County Economic Development, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization as a way to feature local businesses whose owners don’t have traditional storefronts.
The lighting ceremony offered a focal point to the evening’s shopping extravaganza which drew more than 400 people to the small shops located inside Meyer Auto Center, the Northside Mall and the Maryville Public Library.
Numerous people took part in the free carriage rides provided by Duncan Carriages, of Savannah, Missouri. Other stores open on the square also saw a marked uptick in evening shoppers during the event.
Speaking loudly, above the roar of a large crowd of shoppers inside the Northside Mall, Amy Gessert, executive director of the chamber, said the event was going well and handed out tickets for the Uniquely Nodaway drawings that have been held weekly since Nov. 1.
With a goal of pushing people to support their community by shopping local, the chamber and NCED kicked off a seven-week initiative where shoppers at participating local businesses can pick up raffle tickets at each location and be entered to win gift cards to local businesses. With more than $3,500 in gift cards available and the chance at two $500 prizes, along with the Exclusive Grand Chamber Prize of $1,000, the two organizations are throwing their weight behind local business owners. On Dec. 20 the winning tickets will be drawn for the cash prize.
Gessert said they tracked the number of tickets turned in and had more than 400 handed out during the evening.
“We hope to make this a yearly tradition,” she told The Forum in an email on Tuesday, noting that NCED has already booked the carriage rides for next year.
She said this year’s carriage rides were sponsored by Nodaway Valley Bank, which was an unexpected and welcome donation to the event.
At 6 p.m. on Monday, shoppers, carriage riders, families and friends found their way to the courthouse steps where the Grinch brought about the culmination of much work hanging lights around the four streets of the square by city employees and volunteers illuminating the immediate vicinity with a warm holiday glow.
Wendy Combs has been announced as this year’s Grinch Marshal and will lead Friday night’s Christmas Parade, hosted by the MDIO. Voting by way of donations at three locations throughout town, the contest raised $730.28 in favor of Combs and her nonprofit organization, the New Nodaway Humane Society.
“(I’m) honored for everybody that made the donations knowing that they were going for whatever organization could win,” she told The Forum during Monday night’s festivities. “... I wanted to be the Grinch. I love the Grinch. It’s just, it helps the shelter no matter the amount.”
Combs said she thought staff members at the shelter might use the funds to purchase toys and gifts for animals currently housed at the shelter. They might even do a livestream of the animals receiving the gifts so people can see how the funds were utilized.
The Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. and the route is along Main Street from Second Street to Winter Wonderland at Franklin Park. According to Accuweather.com, Friday is forecast to be sunny and the temperature to reach a high of 63 degrees with a low of 34 degrees.