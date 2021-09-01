MOUND CITY, Mo. — The 12th annual Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest will be open to wine enthusiasts from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at North Griffith Park in Mound City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winefest committee canceled the event last year. However, the committee plans to make this year’s winefest as normal as possible.
According to a news release, the event provides an opportunity to enjoy live music, wine and food, while shopping at a variety of booths featuring local vendors and artisans.
With more than 45 booths, the committee is planning for this year’s event to be “overflowing with vendors.”
Booths will include items such as pumpkins, candles, home décor, clothing and bags, handcrafted jewelry, homemade baked goods and more.
Along with an abundance of vendors, this year’s event will see more offerings of new wines. A variety of grapes and specialty wines contribute to each winery’s distinct flavor. Some wineries even use grapes grown in Mound City, a release noted.
With multiple wines that have been included as Missouri’s Governor Award Winning Wines, the winefest has something for even the most discerning wine connoisseur.
A flyer detailing the event said past winefests have seen 1,200 to 1,500 visitors from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation hosts the winefest to raise funds to provide business management training at no cost to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Atchison, Holt, Andrew, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties.
Admission is $25 and includes a souvenir glass and unlimited wine tastings for those over 21. Children ages 5-10 can attend the event for $5, and those under 5 can attend at no cost. No pets are allowed at the event.
Tickets may be purchased at the event or online at nwmef.org/winefest.
For more information or questions about the event, call Lisa Luke, winefest event coordinator, at 660-582-1050 or email her at lisarluke@yahoo.com.