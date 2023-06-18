Gracie

Are you in search of favor or a blessing? If so, this week’s adorable pet may be the one for you. Meet Gracie, a 5-year-old, shepherd/husky mix who has been spayed.

She is a house-trained dog who has a calm disposition. She came to the shelter due to her owner’s medical problems. Gracie is good with children and could use a walking partner.

