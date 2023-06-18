Are you in search of favor or a blessing? If so, this week’s adorable pet may be the one for you. Meet Gracie, a 5-year-old, shepherd/husky mix who has been spayed.
She is a house-trained dog who has a calm disposition. She came to the shelter due to her owner’s medical problems. Gracie is good with children and could use a walking partner.
During the month of June, the Humane Society is running an adoption special: adult dogs ($50), adult cats ($20) and kittens ($50).
For more information on Gracie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.