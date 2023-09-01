This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Goff Home Grocery, a locally owned grocery store in Burlington Junction, is the newest sweet spot for a person’s ice cream needs.
Michael Goff and his family purchased the store around five years ago and have added several new features and products to the store, along with increasing the store’s space inside the building.
New additions include Hunt Brothers Pizza, a soda fountain, coffee and a variety of baked goods by his wife, Cortney. But recently, the store needed another change.
“About a year ago, it became evident that we needed to make some changes,” Goff said. “We took some things out, we still carry most of the same groceries that we used to, but … we have just a few toiletries. We don’t have the odds and ends and knickknacks that we had.”
After changing up the store’s inventory some, Goff added a brand-new addition to the store — an ice cream bar. Menu options include soft serve, ice cream sandwiches using homemade cookies and “the best darn shakes you’ve ever had.”
This isn’t the first time Burlington Junction has had some version of an ice cream bar. It’s not even the first time an ice cream bar has been in the same exact location as Goff Home Grocery.
“What’s kind of cool about the ice cream bar is this building used to be a soda fountain back in the fifties,” Goff said. “And that’s exactly where the soda fountain sat, is where our ice cream bar is. So it’s not exactly the same but we’re trying to kind of pay homage.”
Goff said his mother, who also grew up in Burlington Junction, as well as many other people who no longer live in the area, have fond memories about this building from their youth. That’s one of the reasons he added the ice cream bar and continues to grow the store — keeping those memories of the building he owns flowing through the younger generations in the area.
Now, the goal is to get the word out to the public.
“Locals come in and they love it and we’ve got a lot of returning customers and everything,” Goff said. “We want people from Maryville or other surrounding towns to know that, hey, we’ve got a cool little ice cream shop here and come out and check us out.”
Goff Home Grocery, located at 119 W. Main St. in Burlington Junction, is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. While things will slow down during the winter, Goff said the ice cream bar will be open year-round.