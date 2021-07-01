MARYVILLE, Mo. — For ladies seeking an exciting evening out, this year’s Kentucky Derby-themed Glitz and Glam might just be the answer.
With large hats and possibly a mint julep or two, women may partake in this women’s only event starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at the Mozingo Event Center.
Ticketholders may enjoy a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres before settling into dinner, dessert and diversions including a designer purse raffle in support of Downtown Maryville, a nonprofit organization focused on the revitalization of downtown Maryville.
“Some ladies really go all out and get their hair done and so it’s just as fun as they want to make it,” said DeAnn Davison, with Downtown Maryville and Glitz and Glam planner.
Gentlemen from throughout the community will be on hand to serve as guest waiters during the event, she said and they help to make the evening fun for everyone.
Individual tickets for the event go on sale at 6 p.m. July 1. In years past, the event has sold out of individual tickets in 23 minutes, she said.
This year the group hopes to sell 200 tickets since they have a bit more space at the Mozingo Event Center.
Davison said the way to ensure you have tickets is to gather a group and find someone to sponsor a table.
“In total throughout the years we’ve raised almost $65,000,” Davison said. “Ladies coming out supporting us, businesses supporting us, we’re very thankful that people have really embraced this event.”
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event wasn’t held.
“Especially after this year, the ladies need to get out and have a good time,” she said. “We’re working … just to give the ladies the best experience possible.”
Davison said her favorite part of the annual event is, “Just seeing everybody have so much fun, it’s just fun to be a part of, and I get to go.”
Designer purse raffle
The event will feature a designer purse raffle. Those purses will be purchased and displayed with sponsors’ names who are sponsoring the event.
Davison said the event is still in need of sponsors and any business owner or community member wishing to donate to the event may do so by contacting her at 660-582-0344 or visiting downtownmaryvillemo.com for more information. This raffle also allows a business owner who perhaps doesn’t have a product, but offers a service to put their name on something that a lot of women will be looking at during the event while also supporting a good cause.
“The program has changed over the years,” Davison said. “It used to be that we would have a Piccadilly auction. … you threw bids in, there’s quarters … it gets kind of confusing.”
She noted that it’s been adjusted throughout the years, and the planners have learned those attending “really just want to get together and have a good time.”
So while the focus will be taken off bidding with paddles, Davison said they still wanted to provide items that the women would like to win and find useful.
She provided an example of items that maybe weren’t as useful long term, like Royals tickets. With the bags, attendees can find one to fit their style and place all their raffle tickets into its drawing.
“This way, you are putting your money toward something you really want,” Davison said.
Downtown Maryville
Davison said funds raised from the event will be put to good use by the Downtown Maryville organization striving to boost the area using a three-pronged approach: promoting programming downtown, attracting people from outside the city to visit downtown and beautifying downtown.
The organization has been instrumental in the formation of the Pocket Park on Third and Main streets. From a rock- and grass-filled empty lot in 2018, to a now lush green park with historic elements including Maryville’s original National Humane Alliance fountain provided to the community in the early 1900s, the organization has worked for years to provide a spot in downtown that provides a place for community members to pause and enjoy the area.
“We’re starting to get some things done and we’re excited for that,” Davison said. “... We have big things planned.”
One of those things she hinted at is a possible Christmas festival, but that they’re looking for events that will help business owners most.
Another thing originally planned for the Pocket Park is a mural on the north-facing wall that faces the park.
“The mural is a work in process, that’s a lot of money,” Davison said.
She noted that finding the right design, for that large space is also still in the works, with some people wanting something historic and others more modern; discussions are still being had.
Davison said for those interested in the particulars of a certain downtown project, they may feel free to contact the organization and perhaps even join.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” she said. “...We’re always looking for people willing to help out the community and especially since things are just snowballing right now. Things are just going on.”
For more information about the event or Downtown Maryville visit: downtownmaryvillemo.com or visit the group on social media.