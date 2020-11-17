CONCEPTION, Mo. — Each year, Conception Abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress partner to make Christmas morning a little brighter for local families.
For eight years, the #GivingTuesday event has been a highlight of the holiday season, raising money and collecting donations that will be used to purchase gifts and other items for local families in need. This year, #GivingTuesday will be Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“As many events do this year, the 2020 #GivingTuesday event will look a bit different,” said Trish Wiederholt, events coordinator at Conception Abbey, in a news release. “Though we are unable to host a large in-person gathering, Tri-C Partners 4 Progress and Conception Abbey are collaborating with community groups and organizations to make the #GivingTuesday efforts come to fruition. We believe in finding a way to fill this need here in our local communities, and the way everyone is stepping up is inspiring. We are taking all the ‘stations’ that we usually have at the event, and coordinating with organizations to accomplish the tasks ahead of time and return them to us.”
Tri-C Partners 4 Progress is coordinating efforts for signing Christmas cards for the elderly in nursing homes and the community, and coloring pictures to include with the cards. Conception Abbey is serving as a drop-off point for donations for adopted families and other items listed below, and will then organize and distribute those items.
The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde are making ornaments for the Christmas trees. Student organizations at Jefferson C-123 and local community members are tying fleece blankets, and students at Stanberry R-II and King City R-I are coloring pages as well. Seminarians at Conception Seminary College are hosting a class challenge food drive.
This year, eight families have been adopted. Families will be provided with gifts to put under their trees, stuffed stockings and even a decorated Christmas tree for their homes.
The organizations are accepting donations for those families, along with personal care items, baby care items, cleaning products and nonperishable food items.
Donations may be dropped off at Conception Abbey in the entryway to St. Raphael Hall at any time until Dec. 1. Totes earmarked for different requested items will be just inside the door.
Anyone who would like more information about sponsoring the event or getting involved can contact Wiederholt at 660-944-2958 or at events@conception.edu.