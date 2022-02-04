MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Northwest Missouri State University donated $600 to the Maryville Fire Department on Monday, proceeds from the group’s Fireman’s Challenge fundraiser held last fall.
The weeklong fundraiser was planned and implemented by the fraternity to raise money for the fire department, firefighter and EMT Jace Pine said in a press release.
Participants took part in events spread across five days like Pie-a-Pike, a hot dog eating contest, a firefighter hose push and a dodgeball tournament. The week ended with The Challenge.
For The Challenge, competitors donned turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus, while the fire department set up an obstacle course that included advancing a charged hose line, hitting a target with a hose stream, swinging a sledgehammer to simulate forcible entry and a life-sized manikin drag.
Pine said participants enjoyed the events and learning about the job.
“For us, it was neat to see each of them challenged and humbled by the work,” he said. “This was a group of respectful and grateful men that took their own time to raise $600 for our department. … We pass a big THANK YOU from the firehouse to the NWMSU Pikes.”
Pine said the Fireman’s Challenge Week will become an annual event.