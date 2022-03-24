Frank focuses on countywide public health care needs

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Public health wasn’t Tabitha Frank’s initial interest when becoming a nurse, however once she became involved in it, seeing the difference it made in people’s lives, she was hooked.
Frank, public health nurse supervisor at the Nodaway County Health Department, has spent countless exhaustive hours at her desk and around the county helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, she said the health department is continuing to focus on ways to prevent spread, promote health and protect residents, but not only from the most publicly discussed virus in recent history.
“That’s what we do … All the programs that we do in public health relate back to those things,” she said. “Even not in a pandemic, immunizations is one of those top things. So the immunizations are to prevent disease, to prevent illness.”
Before the pandemic, during and after, Frank and the department have been giving tetanus, MMR, polio vaccines and more to help keep those diseases at bay, not only for infants, but adults and the elderly.
She said providing this service not only helps the individual, but the community as a whole, which is her main goal.
While in nursing school at Missouri Western State University, however, Frank said she didn’t think that would be the case. Even after visiting a public health agency as part of her community health class, she wasn’t sure the field was for her.
After nursing school, she left Maryville to follow her husband’s job. Upon returning, she said the first nursing position she found open was at the health department, and she took it.
“There’s so many other things that go on and it’s never the same,” Frank said. “... This job, no day is the same.”
She said it’s really all the different programs available to help community members that has kept her so driven. Now, more than 12 years later, Frank has found it’s the prevention side of her work that most connects her to the job.
“I just feel like, for me it’s just, it’s so different than bedside nursing, or hospital nursing,” she said. “But I truly love public health … Your protection is more on a community-based level.”
Some of those other programs Frank gets to help with includes the WIC program — Women, Infants and Children. The program promotes and provides nutritional education and guidance, supplemental foods, breast feeding support and formula, if needed, to help parents learn healthy habits.
There’s also a program that helps teach children healthy eating habits and how to brush their teeth. The health department also keeps a garden each spring and summer for community members who might need them.
Contact tracing for communicable diseases is another service Frank and the department performs. The health department was tapped to handle contact tracing during the pandemic, simply because it has been performing those same duties for other communicable diseases.
“Outside of the pandemic we always have communicable disease prevention,” Frank said. “All the reportable diseases come through the department.”
From multiple reports of illness due to eaten spinach or lettuce to bats entering people’s homes, the health department has always played a role in keeping Nodaway County residents healthy.
“We do that investigative piece to find out those things,” Frank said. “Then that triggers other people to take action.”
She said from there a specific product or grower will be contacted and possibly even pulled from shelves.
“That’s what we’re here to do, to prevent others from getting sick,” she said. “... We’re all about just preventing a disease process or even with COVID, we might not be able to prevent everything out there, but reduce it as much as we possibly can.”
Frank said as a part of public health, she and the department are always working to be more prepared for emergency response. In 2009, she recalled setting up all the vaccination clinics to battle against H1-N1 (swine flu) and driving to Columbia to pick up the anti-viral medication.
“We led those efforts to be able to make sure that our community was protected and all the other public health agencies, that’s what we do,” she said. “... That’s exactly why we were deeply involved in COVID, because that’s been our role all along.”
Pandemic
Frank said that early on in the COVID-19 pandemic she would get calls in the middle of the night at home from the state, alerting her to a positive case. Once the virus became more understood and pandemic processes more fluid, those late-night calls stopped. However, the number of calls received and made only increased at the health department.
Frank said she worked many evenings, “more than I can count.”
Sometimes working more than 100 hours a week, Frank found herself putting in the extra time and effort to help because public health is her passion.
She wasn’t forced to work all those hours, but she said she felt it was her duty to provide that public health service, that protection. In those moments, timing mattered and her dedication didn’t waver.
“I really wanted to do service to our community,” she said. “It wasn’t just me. We have so many amazing people that came in to support us and help us through that.”
From the school nurses who came in to help that first summer in 2020 to staff members jumping in where needed every day, there were a lot of people providing service to prevent the spread and protect the community.
“Handling all those case investigations, I mean we called all those people and their contacts,” Frank said. “That takes a lot.”
More than 6,000 people in Nodaway County have tested positive for COVID-19 — and every person they were in close contact with got a phone call from somebody like Frank.
She said a lot of those calls involved people who didn’t want to hear they were going to need to stay home from work or their child home from school. Frank and others were yelled at and cursed at by the very people they were trying to help keep safe.
She marked that as one of the low points during the worst part of the pandemic. Frank said knowing that because this is a small community that she was going to see some of these people at the grocery store made it even more difficult.
“That was not the best part and that’s not my favorite part of the job at all, and that was hard,” she said. “There were a lot of people in public health that made them really question, like, is it worth it to be griped at all the time?”
However, in the pandemic there hasn’t been only one low point. Frank said just the explosion of cases at certain points was enough of a low point.
“All these nights that we worked until 8 or 9 o’clock, did it work?” she asked. “Is what we’re doing impactful? I know it was, but it was so hard to see sometimes, those cases go so high.”
Frank said another low point that happened periodically was seeing community members she knew lose their loved ones.
“That’s hard,” she said. “No one wants that.”
Even while Frank was working her hardest and missing her husband and two girls, she believes her passion for public health has helped get her through the worst of it.
“I mean you literally feel like you ate, slept and breathed COVID for two years,” she said. “I had some hard days, but I never questioned being in public health. I have never said ‘I want out.’”
Frank said the recognition the community has given during the pandemic by reaching out to volunteer their time during the joint vaccination clinics hosted by the Nodaway County Health Department, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University has really helped give her a sense of what she and others have done matters.
She spoke about how great it felt to be recognized with other direct care workers during a ceremony hosted by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce where Feb. 28 – March 6, 2022 was proclaimed Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week by the city of Maryville and Nodaway County.
“It warms my heart that people are willing to do that and we aren’t on an island out here by ourselves,” she said.
Frank briefly teared up while recalling the time she missed with her family.
“I am so thankful for my husband, he really got me through,” she said. “We have two children. Especially that first year-and-a-half, he really stepped up huge for me. He made sure our girls got where they needed. I missed out on a lot of things. He really stepped up and made sure he was the mom and dad, you know for our kids. … Gosh if I didn’t have him, it would be rough.”
Now that things are a bit lighter in the work department, Frank said she’s been able to see the girls at their dance performances and ball games. She also makes a point of taking off work when she can to spend more time with her family.
“Being able to see them do what they love makes me happy,” she said. “I’ve been able to get back to that stuff that I’m so grateful for.”
Speaking personally, and physically knocking on wood, Frank said in all this time she hasn’t become ill with COVID-19, but believes being in the field for so long has helped her be vigilant about what she does: avoid crowds, mask when necessary and get vaccinated.
Back to status quo at work, the department is getting back to more in-person services and other programs it provided before the pandemic and Frank is back to preparing for what might come next.
“We’re always drilling for whatever might come along next,” she said. “Hopefully it’ll be a while, we’ll get a little break. Your public health agencies are there to help be able to gear up for those things. If and when a need arises, that is what we are here for.”
Frank, who told The Forum she has no intention of leaving public health or Maryville, will be ready.