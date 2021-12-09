MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nearly 200 people took part in the fifth annual Under the Son Ministries Christmas Homes Tour this year and were treated to viewing four local family homes opened to the public.
This year’s event saw 193 tickets sold for the tour according to Donella Sherry with Under the Son Ministries.
“We were so excited about this,” she told The Forum in an email Tuesday.
Raising $3,860 for the educational fund for students in the Gethsemane Home in northern Thailand, the event seems only to be growing in local interest.
“We love seeing the large groups that share this day together,” Sherry said. “Our homeowners were also sharing stories about their homes which added to the uniqueness of the event.”
With the oldest home on the tour built in 1910 and the most recent one constructed in 2014, tourgoers were able to see a plethora of different holiday décor ideas in old-style traditional and more recent settings.
Upon reaching the Brian and Rachel Golightly home on Elm Square, those on the tour were greeted with holiday music. Built in the 1940s, the home was added onto in the 1960s. Owner Rachel Golightly said she has a birdhouse, original to the home, that she had made into a holiday décor piece for her dining room. She described her decorating style as minimalist, saying she is very selective about her pieces and enjoys a cohesive theme throughout.
From a holiday-themed Scrabble game on a table in the living room, to the movie “Elf” playing in the basement theater room, each room in the home featured a new Christmas bauble to view and enjoy.
Just down the street at the Aaron and Jill Auten home, visitors could view photographs of what the 1910 home looked like before they owned it and see the transformation inside for themselves.
Tourgoers discussed how the home had been filled with items from its previous owner and had to be significantly emptied and cleaned before purchase in 2018.
Jill Auten said it was empty when they took ownership, offering a blank slate on which to build.
With the living room’s high ceiling and dark wood beams, as well as original built-in cabinets, the home’s first room offered a warm backdrop of the holiday décor. The stair landing and other nooks and crannies showed careful placement of Christmas and winter décor pieces.
On Edwards Street, the home of Karl and Linda Ritterbusch was bedecked from bough to base and offered a holiday surprise in nearly every corner for tourgoers.
Built in the 1980s, Linda Ritterbusch said she and her husband have owned the house since 2015. But the numerous shelves filled with lighted Christmas village houses tell the tale of her love for collecting since 1998. Around the top of the dining room and kitchen are lighted village houses. In nearly every room is another lighted Christmas house.
“Yeah I’m kind of one to go for the top,” she said remarking on her resplendent décor.
With candy canes hanging from the chandelier in the red, Christmas-themed dining room to a patriotic/holiday themed room upstairs and Santa Claus figurines throughout, tourists were treated to a bounty of décor ideas.
Young Jessa Christian, who was dressed to the nines in a silver, sparkling gown for the Christmas Homes Tour, was having a tiny cupcake and a drink in the kitchen of her grandmother’s friend’s home on Edwards Street.
The inquisitive 9-year-old asked why The Forum was photographing and said the Ritterbusch home was her second to visit on the tour. She said she was having a good time during the event and then left to find the third home.
This year, Carol Watkins got an early start decorating her home on Bellows Drive. Typically she starts decorating right after Thanksgiving and is completed by Dec. 1, but with her home on the tour, she wanted to make sure it was perfect.
“I didn’t want to be stressed about it, so I started early,” she said.
Having built the home in 2014, Watkins said she and her family have been in the home for seven years now, but it wasn’t until this year’s homes tour that she decided to complete the main floor fireplace with the correct gas logs.
Downstairs a wood-burning fireplace was not lit, due to the 60-degree weather outside, but tourgoers got a look at the large open den area. Between rooms and under the stairs was a “secret” little holiday-decorated playroom for children, a favorite spot for young Watkins children, The Forum was told.
Sherry told The Forum that Under the Son Ministries is planning to create a Facebook event page for next year’s tour to gain more interest and offer more information about the tour.
“We plan on continuing it as long as we possibly can,” Sherry said. “... We are already looking at homes for next year and have had a couple possible commitments already.”
She thanked the homeowners, business owners who sold tickets and allowed the ministry to display banners, and everyone who attended Sunday’s event.
“We appreciate the continued support of our community,” Sherry said. “This event has become popular in Maryville, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”