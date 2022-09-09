Forum Flashbacks: Sept. 8-14
5 YEARS AGO: Maryville remembers 9/11 - Maryville firefighter Jace Pine rings the traditional bell to signify a 5-5-5 code. The code, used to signify the death of a firefighter in the line of duty, was sounded Monday morning to honor the first responders who were killed in and as a result of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Skye Pournazari has joined the staff of the Maryville Daily Forum as managing editor. 

