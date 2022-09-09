Forum Flashbacks: Sept. 8-14

5 years ago
Skye Pournazari has joined the staff of the Maryville Daily Forum as managing editor.
Pournazari most recently served as a designer with Gatehouse Media-owned Missouri Lawyers Media Group in Kansas City. Prior to that, she was the assistant news editor and designer at the St. Joseph News Press for 10 years.
Pournazari’s experience also includes some time at the Warrensburg Daily Star Journal, where she was a reporter, photographer and designer. She graduated from Truman State University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in communication journalism and a minor in English.
Being involved in the news industry was Pournazari’s “plan A” her entire life.
“It’s what I always wanted to do; even in my childhood, I wanted to get the story and have all the information first so that I could be the one to tell everyone else,” Pournazari said. “We didn’t have a newspaper in my high school, so I joined the yearbook staff and was named co-editor my senior year.
“At Truman, I reported for The Index (the student newspaper) and I wrote and took pictures for Detours magazine. I love being a reporter.”
Pournazari’s position at the Forum is a little more in-depth, but it’s also the perfect end-goal for her.
“I’ve always wanted to help run and manage a paper that’s worthy of the town it serves,” Pournazari said. “This is a great community, and I’m excited to tell the stories of the people who live here.”
15 years ago
The only thing better than knowing an athlete is healthy, is knowing the best professionals are on hand when an athlete is injured.
Thirty-four years ago, Dr. Patrick Harr began an athletic training collaboration with Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University.
In 1974, the athletic director of the high school asked Harr if he was interested in providing a trainer’s program to the school. He showed up to one game and has been doing it ever since.
Specializing in Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Harr volunteered his time and expertise to attend home athletic events and offered a free service of athletic training.
25 years ago
The property located at 503 S. Main St., Maryville, became a place of historical remembrance Thursday, when David Fairly, the grandson of former resident Mayme Elizabeth Grems Phipps, age 91, planted a new tree on the land.
“I am planting this tree in order to fulfill one of the last wishes of my grandmother (Mayme Phipps), who wanted to thank Maryville for what the town and its citizenry had given to her family,” said Fairly.
Mrs. Grems-Phipps’ family had been long-time Maryville residents, as far back as 1865 and for the majority of those years, the family had resided in a home located on the corner of South Main and East Edwards streets. She is the daughter of the late Louis M. Grems, who died in 1926 in Maryville; and granddaughter of the late John G. Grems, who died in 1928 in Maryville. She is currently residing near her son in Estes Park, Colo.
One of Mrs. Phipps’ fondest memories of her home in Maryville, is the American Elm trees which grew some 40- to 50-feet high along Main Street. This was one of the reasons she wanted to plant a tree on her property, where all of the elms have been removed.
100 years ago
TEAM ORGANIZED
TO PLAY WILCOX
————
Baseball Classic of Summer
for County at Wilcox Sunday When a Special Team Meets
Fast Wilcox Nine
————
A semi-pro ball club organized for the express purpose of trying to beat the Wilcox team, generally recognized as the best in this section, will meet Wilcox at that town Sunday afternoon. The invading team is under the management of Harry Scott and Tom Stinson. Under the terms of the agreement for the game the winning team takes all.
Scott and Stinson have arranged for some semi-pro stars from Missouri and Nebraska for their team and mean to take the starch out of the Wilcox aggregation. Either Pouer or Wakeman, both of them well known semi-pro players, will be in the box and Cox will be on the receiving end of the battery. Hayes will be at first, Watson at second, Cree at short stop and Homer Scott at third. The outfield will be chosen from Speaker, Lauder, Owens and Wright.
Homer Scott has been playing ball at Geneva, Neb., this summer and Speaker, slated for the outfield, has been with Grand Island. He goes to Dallas, Tex., next season.
In order that there will be no questioning of decisions four umpires will be used with Ward of Corning, Ia., as head official.
There will be no ball games Sunday at Elmo, Hopkins or Burlington Junction and an immense crowd is expected to see the Wilcox game. Cars will be parked clear around the outfield.
The Wilcox team is considered the cream of the county teams, having won ten straight games this season. Keenan and Tobin, the regular battery, will probably work Sunday’s game.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Sept. 14, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.