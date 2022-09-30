Forum Flashbacks Sept. 29-Oct.5
25 YEARS AGO: Family Fun - Brittany Loch takes a whack at a hockey puck … at St. Gregory’s Sunday afternoon. The slapshot (was just one) of the numerous activities held at the Family Fun Festival.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

As part of the municipal election in April, Maryville voters chose to increase property taxes to help fund the Maryville Public Library.

