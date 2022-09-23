Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Hounds Homecoming '97 — Newly crowned king and queen John Otte (left) and Janna Johnson (right) smile as they get their picture taken by parents and other students.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Following the announcement this week that the City of Maryville is acquiring almost 2 acres of land near the intersection of First and Vine streets for construction of a new police and fire headquarters, Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood said Tuesday he couldn’t be more pleased with either the proposed facility or its location. 

