Forum Flashbacks
5 YEARS AGO: The reel deal - Repeated weather delays cut into the turnout for Saturday’s Maryville Optimist Club Kids Fishing Tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, which is usually held over July 4 weekend. But apparently the fish didn’t care and were biting anyway. About 30 youngsters and their families turned out for the event, which produced a good catch consisting of bass, bluegill, crappie and this remarkable 25.5-inch long channel catfish reeled in by Sawyer Husing, Maryville, who won the “biggest fish” award in the age 0-9 division. Other 0-9 winners were smallest fish, Ryker Hackett, Maryville, and most fish, Ty Moyer, Maryville. Winners in the 10-15 age group included smallest fish, Kysin Hazelwood, St. Joseph; biggest fish, Claire Nickerson, Maryville; and most fish, Jacob Hilsabeck, Glenwood, Iowa.

5 years ago

• After just over 36 years longtime Maryville Post Office employee Vickie Weldon called it a career Friday during a reception in the Fifth Street facility’s large mail-processing room attended by the coworkers she affectionately described as her workplace family. 

