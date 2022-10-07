Forum Flashbacks Oct. 6-12
Buy Now

15 YEARS AGO: Locks of Love - Jessi Mires, 5, a Kindergartner from Maryville, had more than 10 inches of her hair cut last Thursday for Locks of Love. After her parents, John and Megan Mires, explained to her what cancer is and how it affects people, Jessi decided she wanted to do something to help out children who have the disease. She talked about Locks of Love with her mother, and decided that was how she could do her part to help out. She grew her hair out with the intention of donating it to Locks of Love, and she even paid for the haircut herself. Her hair was cut by Annette Swaney of Salon Advantage.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Almost a year to the day after five Nodaway County Lions Clubs announced plans for construction of a “Freedom Rock” flag plaza in Franklin Park honoring veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders, the task essentially is complete. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags