5 years ago
Downtown Maryville took ownership of the vacant lot located at Third and Main streets and immediately started work.
Matt Gaarder, president of Downtown Maryville said the group wanted to make the lot presentable before Northwest Homecoming.
“What we did was, get it all leveled out,” Gaarder said. “It was full of weeds and rocks. We just wanted to get it looking good before homecoming.”
He said the next step for the group will be to get with the city to discuss sidewalks.
“We want to do them so they fit with what’s been down around downtown,” Gaarder said.
15 years ago
The walls and windows were shaking from the pure force and the thundering roar of the powerful engines. People held their breath while smiling at each other as they watched a rocket, fueled by four and a half million pounds of explosive fuel, blast through the earth’s atmosphere at 17,500 mph.
All of this excitement didn’t take place at the faraway Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida, but much closer to home in Ravenwood as Northeast Nodaway Elementary and Northeast Nodaway High School were officially launched as part of the NASA Explorer School Program.
The rocket was part of a high definition video, complete with building-rattling bass, that simulated a NASA space shuttle launch for those in attendance.
Two special guests, former NASA astronaut Dr. Roger Crouch, along with Robert Lightfoot, the deputy director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., were on hand in Ravenwood Monday evening to help celebrate the event.
With the schools’ new designation as members of the NASA Explorer School program, Northeast Nodaway will receive nearly $50,000 from NASA over the next three years.
“The goal of the three-year project is to use NASA’s unique missions and educational support tools to inspire students to pursue careers in science, math, technology and engineering — core knowledge for the next generation of space explorers,” NASA representatives said.
25 years ago
As one major highway project in Northwest Missouri nears the midway point, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are starting to look toward the next.
The widening of U.S. Highway 136 to four lanes from U.S. Highway 71 to the 102 River and expansion of the 102 River bridge is about half done in terms of money spent, according to Larry Jacobson, project director for the Maryville office of the Missouri Department of Transportation. …
Meanwhile, MoDOT is preparing to open bids Dec. 12 for the four laning of U.S. Highway 71 from Savannah to Maryville.
100 years ago
Keep Politicians Out Of Schools — Lamkin
State Teachers College Head In Address at St. Paul Says Educators Must Direct School Policies
St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 27, 1922—Public schools cannot give the full measure of service until teachers and educators instead of politicians and men chosen haphazard become the leaders of educational policy, Uel W. Lamkin, President of the State Teachers College at Maryville told 4,000 teachers at the opening session of the fifty-ninth annual convention of the Minnesota educational association here today.
“Reforms of the judiciary” President Lamkin said “are left to lawyers, and leadership in public health matters is the concern of physicians, but when educational reforms are proposed, teachers often are told they must not be active in them because they must stay out of politics.”
Public schools have been in the limelight as an efficient means of spreading propaganda since war usage revealed how well adapted they are for such purposes. Those wishing to protect public health want to direct that education in the schools, and others want to play a part in directing that education in the schools. These things are functions of the schools and should be directed by educational heads.
“Teachers are being asked to resist a tendency to reduce expenditures in schools; they must demand however, that their standards be raised to command the same respect as professional men,” he concluded.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Oct. 27, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.