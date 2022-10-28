Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Costume contest winners - Winners of the Maryville Daily Forum Halloween Costume Contest were Kiki Stokes, the three-year-old daughter of Kenny and Odester Stokes, third place; Joey Wagner, the three-year-old son of Charley and Sue Wagner, first place; and Ali Ackman, the four-year-old daughter of Joe and Sherry Ackman, second place. Each winner received candy and movie passes.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Downtown Maryville took ownership of the vacant lot located at Third and Main streets and immediately started work. 

