Forum Flashbacks 102022
Buy Now

25 YEARS AGO: Storyteller - Lisa Smeltzer tells a group of second graders from Eugene Field Elementary School a Halloween story Friday afternoon. Smeltzer, who read “Monsters Under My Bed” and “Hallo-Weiner” to the children, dressed up and performed as Molly McDougal during the Thursday session.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Wednesday afternoon, the Nodaway County Commissioners signed a licensing agreement with Tenaska, a privately-owned energy company based in Omaha, for the creation of a 200 to 300 megawatt (MW) wind-powered generation project in north central Nodaway County between Maryville and the Iowa state line. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags