5 years ago
Wednesday afternoon, the Nodaway County Commissioners signed a licensing agreement with Tenaska, a privately-owned energy company based in Omaha, for the creation of a 200 to 300 megawatt (MW) wind-powered generation project in north central Nodaway County between Maryville and the Iowa state line.
According to Tenaska, up to 300 MW is enough renewable power to meet the needs of 150,000 homes. …
Tenaska anticipates the project to begin construction in 2019 with commercial operation targeted for 30 years, starting in 2019 or 2020.
Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace said the plan right now, would include anywhere from 60 to 120 wind turbines. The decision of where and how many depends on the size of the turbines output. (Tenaska Director of Strategic Development & Acquisitions Group Monte D.) Ten Kley said he believes the turbines placed in the Clear Creek Energy Center would be able to produce 2.2 MW each.
15 years ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose attorneys had argued that she was suffering from delusions when she killed an expectant mother and cut the baby from her womb was found guilty Monday.
Jurors convicted Lisa Montgomery, 39, of kidnapping resulting in death in the Dec. 16, 2004, attack on 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore. Jurors deliberated for about four hours before rejecting Montgomery’s insanity defense. Besides convicting her, the jury also could have acquitted her outright or found her not guilty by reason of insanity.
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty. The penalty phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday and is expected to last two days.
25 years ago
As crews prepare for the first steps in the earth moving process at the new recreational facility west of the campus of Northwest Missouri State University, the Maryville Parks and Rec Department needs some help from the community; they need a name for the new park.
The “Name the Park Contest” will run through Nov. 3, with the winner not only getting the honor of having the park adorned with the name they chose, but also with a season pass to the Maryville Aquatic Center for 1998.
Rod Auxier, director of the Parks and Rec Department, said there has not been an overwhelming amount of entries so far, but that is to be expected.
“We’ve received a few entries, but not as many as we hoped,” Auxier said. “But the deadline is a few days off, and people are waiting for the deadline to approach.”
The name of the new park will be chosen from the entrants by the Parks and Rec Board, and Auxier said the key to winning the contest is a simple one.
“You have to be creative,” Auxier said.
100 years ago
Quitman Agricultural Fair
A Big Success
————
Two hundred school children of the Quitman consolidated district marching with flying banners, starred in the movies yesterday and thereby set the pace for other schools in the building of a Nodaway County school film. One hundred feet of film was used and included in the pictures will be students of the New Hope, Royster, Carden, Bilby, Tarpley, Butler, Pfeiffer and Quitman districts.
The moving pictures were taken at the two days agricultural fair which opened there yesterday morning which also included exercises by the children, lectures, a basketball game and hot lunches served by the high school.
The Rev. Charles Null of Oakland, Calif., who taught in the Quitman schools 28 years ago, was one of the speakers yesterday, and this morning Sam Jordan, well known as a speaker in this county, appeared on the program.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Oct. 21, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.