Forum Flashbacks 10-13-22
25 YEARS AGO: Sing-A-Long - Second graders from Eugene Field Elementary School perform in front of their parents at Tuesday night’s Parents Night at the school.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

The Maryville City Council in special session Tuesday afternoon voted unanimously to execute a change order that will allow for the demolition of a grain silo at the site of a new $4.7 million conference center and golf course clubhouse at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and the construction of a lighted monument-style sign at the intersection of Highway 136 and Liberty Road east of Maryville. …

