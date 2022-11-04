5 years ago
Even Ashley Riley couldn’t foresee what Ashley Riley did on Saturday at the Missouri State Cross-Country Championships.
The Platte Valley junior earned the co-op’s first-ever individual state championship with a dominating victory in the Class 1 girls race. Riley ran a 19:55.53 to win the state title by 1:03 faster than Mound City’s Emma Derr.
“I was very surprised,” Riley said. “I did not think I’d win by nearly that much. I just knew I’d do my best and then what happened, happened.”
All season and even heading into the race, Class 1 results are difficult to predict, due to runners staying in their own regions and the various degrees of difficulty among the courses the schools run on.
“I was pretty confident that I was just going to do the best that I could do,” Riley said. “I was checking the rankings coming in and I saw that I was pretty high up there, so just wanted to go to the front and do the best I could do.”
15 years ago
Wednesday afternoon the new Nodaway County time capsule was sealed in a pillar outside of Maryville’s courthouse: it won’t see the light of day for at least 38 years, when Nodaway County celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2045.
25 years ago
Any computer wizards or technophiles looking to save time and money by filing their taxes with the IRS need to kick it into high gear, as the deadline for participating in electronic filing is Dec. 1.
While the traditional date for filing taxes remains April 15, the IRS has made the first day in December the final date for filing applications to participate in the 1998 Electronic Filing Program.
Troy Slagle, vice-president of M & S Computers, said it is very easy to get instructions for electronic filing.
“All you have to do is go right to the IRS’ home page on the Internet,” Slagle said. “The site has detailed instructions on how to file using e-mail.”
100 years ago
VOTERS INDULGE THEMSELVES IN A SCRATCHFEST
Never was there a vote in Nodaway County like that cast yesterday. R. R. Brewster, Republican candidate for United States Senator, was given a majority of 2436, while Mrs. Mamie Clardy, Democratic candidate for recorder, won by the unprecedented majority of 2293. Judge Conway Elder, Republican, was given a majority of 312, for member of the supreme court, which fairly represents the straight Republican majority in the county. The analysis brings the conclusion that 2124 Democrats voted for Brewster and 2605 Republicans returned the compliment by voting for Mrs. Clardy. …
William Job, Democrat, is elected representative over Ernest Wray by the narrow margin of 13 and it will take the official count to determine this contest. …
It was well along toward daylight this morning before the last of the county returns were turned in, and then several of the precincts had not completed the work of casting up the vote on the amendments.
That the interest in the result of the election was keen is indicated by the large crowd that remained at the court house until nearly 2 o’clock this morning for the election returns provided by The Tribune and the Democrat-Forum. In addition, there were a good many who listened in on the radio at the various stations in the city.
————
AMENDMENTS GET USUAL RECEPTION
On the constitutional amendments ballot the proposal eliminating the word “male” from the citizenship qualifications of the state constitution in harmony with the 19th federal amendment extending the franchise to women was given an affirmative vote in yesterday’s election by the narrow margin of 19. If just a few more voters had swatted this proposal, Nodaway County could have recorded her opposition to the voting woman.
Amendment No. 3, providing for a maintenance fund for the hard roads of the state, was the other of the nineteen proposals to win the approval of Nodaway County voters, the majority being 412.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Nov. 8, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.