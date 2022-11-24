5 years ago
Matt Webb said it after the regular season finale. There is nothing anywhere in the MSHSAA rule book that says you have to be undefeated to be a state champion.
“In life you are going to get knocked down, but it is about how you respond,” Webb said.
Webb didn’t necessarily intend that to be a prediction or any sort of guarantee, but a month and a half later, Webb’s Spoofhounds proved their coach’s statement to be true. The Hounds (13-2) rolled to a 47-9 victory in the Show-Me Bowl over Mount Vernon on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, and were crowned state champions.
“I couldn’t love a group of guys any more,” Webb said. “These guys have earned it. They came together through the season and became a tight-knit team where they said, we aren’t going to lose.” …
Maryville finished the game out rushing Mount Vernon 372 to 31 and out gaining them 407 to 168.
(Eli) Dowis led all rushers with 140 yards on 11 carries and added a team-high 24 receiving yards. (Tyler) Houchin had 129 yards while (Jacob) Reuter finished his career with 87 yards on 12 carries.
“We like to run the football in Maryville,” Webb said. “These guys grow up as kids learning how to run the football in youth football leagues. It may not be the flashiest type of plays, but when you are playing this time of year … you have to be able to run the football. When everyone knows you are going to run it and you can still run it, it really helps us set a tone.” …
“There are a lot of big things in life that are going to be presented to you,” Webb said. “How you approach them and attack them are lessons you can learn from this moment and this big stage right here. … These guys will always remember what they did right here, Thanksgiving weekend 2017.”
15 years ago
A fire destroyed the Nodaway County home of Stacy and Koreena Wilmes, early Thursday morning in a house off of route F, on Kite Road, Conception Junction, Mo.
Around 1 a.m. in the morning, Wilmes awoke to the glow of a light that he first presumed to be coming from the basement.
After getting out of bed and going to the basement to turn the light off, Wilmes noticed that the light was actually coming from outside of the window, and was the glow of a fire.
“I just ran upstairs and got my family out,” he said.
The majority of the house had burnt down by around 3 a.m., Wilmes said.
Stacy and Koreena have two young daughters, Jaiden, 5, and Morgan, 21 months. The family also have several family pets including a dog, four cats and several fish. Everyone but the fish made it out safely, Wilmes said.
The family lost most of their belongings, but managed to grab a few precious photographs and a computer.
25 years ago
Things, they are changing at Maryville High School. The first of several changes resulting from the bond issue will hit the high school campus next Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday morning, cars will no longer be running in every direction going into and out of the Maryville High School parking lot, at least that is the hope of Principal Ron Landherr and the rest of administration at the school.
The new driveway going into the high school has recently been completed, and that should simplify the morning and afternoon traffic patterns at the school.
The new drive will have one lane going into the high school and two lanes going onto Munn Street, one exiting to the south the other to the north.
Once in the parking lot, drivers will no longer be parking in all directions.
Instead, all parking spots in the east parking lot will now face north, a situation that should mean the parking lot should be much easier to navigate than it has been in the past.
100 years ago
ELMO COAL MINE PRODUCTION MAY SUPPLY COUNTY
————
With four coal mines already down and as many veins of good coal found in and near Elmo, the time is not far distant, according to Elmo men who are interested in the venture, when the mines there will produce plenty of coal to supply Nodaway County and have fuel felt to be shipped out.
Two shafts have been sunk on what is known as the Hamilton estate, two miles southeast of Elmo, and in both cases veins from sixteen to twenty-four inches thick have been found. An Elmo man who was in Maryville today said that about two tons of coal has been taken from these shafts. Preparations are being made now to erect the necessary buildings and get quantity mining under way. …
Another hole has been put down on the piece of property owned by Dr. R. E. Ferguson in the outskirts of the town of Elmo. An eighteen inch vein was found thirty feet down and at eighty-six feet there is a vein four feet wide. It is planned to sink a shaft big enough to work both of these veins.
The other shaft which is down now is on the Ova Bradley place, one mile west of Elmo. This shaft shows an eighteen inch vein at approximately thirty feet.
The plan is to run a spur from the Wabash tracks at Elmo to the shaft on the Ferguson property. Coal from the other shafts will then be trucked there and dumped and loaded on the railroad.
The coal which is being taken out is said to be dry and of an excellent quality. Mr. (C.) Tuttle, who sunk the Deland shaft at Quitman which is now operating, says that the coal is of practically the same quality as what is being taken out of the Green Township mines.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Nov. 25, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.