Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Mother Nature Visits - Mother Nature, Sharon Neustadter, paid a visit Monday to Sue Seipel’s first grade class at St. Gregory’s. She brought a baby bear to be placed in a cave to hibernate. The cave was made by the students. She will return the first day of winter to supervise hibernation activities.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Matt Webb said it after the regular season finale. There is nothing anywhere in the MSHSAA rule book that says you have to be undefeated to be a state champion. 

