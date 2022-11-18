Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Bone-chilling fun - Maryville High School students run through a rehearsal for the school’s most recent play — “Bone Chiller.” The play will be performed at 7 p.m., tonight, in the Maryville High School gym. It is the only performance.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Thanksgiving doesn’t arrive until later this week, but the Christmas shopping season was in full swing Saturday at the Maryville Community Center during the fifth annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Fair hosted by Maryville Parks and Recreation.

