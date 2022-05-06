5 years ago
The third graders in Heidi Beatty’s class at Northeast Nodaway had a chance Monday afternoon to showcase their hard work with something soft — a pillow.
Each student in the class wrapped up a project Monday morning in which the student, with help of two volunteers, made a pillow as part of a research project on their family history.
During a talent show Monday, the students had a chance to show off their projects.
To go along with reading “Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the students were tasked with interviewing at least four family members to learn about their heritage and background in March.
In early April, the research was due and then the students moved onto making two square designs, one for a pillow to keep and another to go onto a quilt that Beatty has made for the past five years to represent the school ‘family.’ …
15 years ago
With the 102 River raging wildly and rising steadily over the last couple of days, safety became a major concern for school officials Monday.
After discussing with several county and state officials, Maryville Superintendent Vickie Miller decided to release schools at 1 p.m. Monday. …
After talking to the Missouri Highway Patrol and the transportation department, Miller decided that if the buses couldn’t get across the 102 River on Highway 136 then they needed to let the school out so that they could still get safely across that part of the highway.
“Many other routes have another way to get them to and from,” Miller said. “But with the kids that have to get out there east of town, there is just no other way.”
25 years ago
Know what tastes great on a hot day? That’s right a nice, cold glass of water.
And some might have noticed that a cold glass of water in Maryville has gotten better lately. …
According to city officials, the strides made toward better drinking water are due at least in part to the use of Mozingo Lake as the city’s water source instead of the 102 River.
“The source water we have here is fantastic,” said Water Treatment Superintendent Barry Collins. “I really can’t say enough about Mozingo. We have to put fewer chemicals in the water and the fewer chemicals you put in the water, the better.”
100 years ago
SEVEN FINED ON GAMING CHARGES
Men Arrested Last Week Tried in Police Court and Fined $25 and Costs Each by Jury
APPEAL TO CIRCUIT COURT
Attorney for Defense Characterizes Jury as “Hand Picked” and “Kangaroo Court”—Men Caught in Raid on Alleged Poker Game
P. W. Luengen, Ross Wade, Dr. K. R. Malotte, Henderson Aley, Dennis Collins, Frank Turner and Jack Pennington were found guilty of gaming by the jury in police court this morning and were fined $25 and costs each. All of the defendants appealed to the circuit court and filed appeal bonds of $100 each. …The men were arrested last Thursday morning by Ed Wallace, night policeman, in Luengen’s apartments over the Case furniture store. Mayor F. P. Robinson and Ed Wallace made the raid on what is said to have been an all night poker game. Since he was a material witness Mayor Robinson disqualified as police judge this morning and the case was heard before C. F. Remus.
Night Policeman Wallace and Mayor Robinson were put on the stand by the prosecution, and told of watching the game from a ladder set against the front of the building near an open window. They also told of raiding the apartment. The defense declined to give any testimony. The jury, following short arguments by attorneys, was out only a few minutes before returning the verdict of guilty.
W. A. Blagg, attorney for the defendants, in examining the jury panel, asked only two questions of each man: “To what church do you belong?” “What is your official capacity in that church?”
His examination disclosed the fact that of twelve men on the panel nine were deacons, elders or trustees of churches, one was superintendent of a Sunday school, and two did not belong to any church.
Mayor Robinson, on the witness stand, said that he had given E. E. Tilton, chief of police, orders to get a “good, intelligent jury” for the case and had supplied him with a list of the names of about thirty-five or forty men which he thought would meet that qualification. Mr. Blagg, in his argument, characterized the jury as “hand picked” and charged that the defendants were being tried before a “kangaroo court.”
The method of choosing the jury — not the jurors themselves — was characterized as “damnable” and “dangerous to government” by Mr. Blagg.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the May 9, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.