Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Musical Performers - Readin’, Ritin’ and Rockin’ the night away were Horace Mann Elementary students during a musical performance Tuesday night at the Charles Johnson Theater. Pictured above are three students doing the once popular dance, The Stroll. From left to right, Orry Tunell, Kasi Hernandez, and Traci Harr. All three dancers in the fourth grade level. The musical, entitled “Readin’, Ritin’ and Rockin’,” was performed by Horace Mann first through sixth level students. The musical is based in a school and the story line emphasizes the importance of education. Songs like “Love in Any Language,” “Boogie Right on to School,” “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “Puff the Magic Dragon,” “Lunch Room Swing,” “Forgetful Blues” were some of the songs performed by the students.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

15 years ago

Questions remain unanswered following a meeting Wednesday concerning a $15.5 million bond proposal and future plans for a Northwest Missouri State University Alumni Center.

