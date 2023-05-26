Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Art critics - Washington Middle School held an eighth grade art exhibit Wednesday. (From left to right) Erica Irons, Diane Drake and Ashley Pedersen look at the artwork Drake worked hard on during the last semester. Barbara Nelsen’s class displayed its art, ranging from drawings of John Elway to figurines of Tigger being exhibited.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

15 years ago

A manufacturing and tire recycling company will move into Maryville starting this summer with construction of a new facility and an opening of 20-30 jobs in the area.

