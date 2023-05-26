15 years ago
A manufacturing and tire recycling company will move into Maryville starting this summer with construction of a new facility and an opening of 20-30 jobs in the area.
Northwest Missouri State University officials announced Wednesday their partnering with Carbolytic Materials Company, a corporation that recycles tires to produce more environmentally friendly alternatives for rubber and plastics.
CMC will lease space from the university’s new Northwest Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship building — still under construction — as well as build a 20,000 square foot structure near the Energizer plant on East First Street.
25 years ago
Russell and Anna Cross, past editors of The Hopkins Journal, have contributed their business building on Third Street in Hopkins to the recently formed Hopkins Historical Society for a starter museum.
The building is known around town as the old Hopkins Journal facility. It housed the Journal since 1909 when W.L. “Deacon” Moorhead was the publisher. It became a haven for Cross Printing in later years and has now come full circle as a museum to house the old Hopkins Journal files dating back more than 100 years, a plat of the Hopkins Cemetery, obituary files, a wonderful collection of photographs depicting the life of yesteryear in Hopkins society and memorabilia of Hopkins’ businesses from years past.
100 years ago
WARS FOUGHT
FOR PRESERVING IDEALS
————
“When we stop to measure our greatness, we always find that it is in terms of people and of loyalty to ideals,” said the Rev. Joseph A. Cooper in his sermon on “The True Patriot” at the Baptist Church last night.
“It is fitting that we have a day to take note of the things that have made us great as a Nation,” he continued, “and it is well too that we take time to remember that there are always, in every crisis, those who are willing to give their lives for these ideals.
“In 1776, it was an ideal of freedom, in 1812, an ideal of equality on the seas, in 1861, an ideal of union, in 1917, an ideal of democracy and peace. Memorial Day, in the light of these facts, brings a remembrance of what our greatness has cost in terms of human lives. It is always a day for humility and renews faith in ideals for which men and women have sacrificed so much.
“A country worth dying for would seem to be a country worth living for as we are reminded on Memorial occasions. It is also not out of place along with the tributes we pay the soldier dead, to remember that the ideals for which they gave their lives are possible only because in times of peace thousands of men and women like them have preserved those ideals for which they gave their lives.
“The men of 1776 gave their lives for an ideal of liberty, but they were only a few of the many who had been keeping alive that ideal before 1776; so in 1812 and so in 1861. In 1917, 60,000 men gave their lives for the ideal of democracy and peace, but the ideal was there to be fought for because the great rank and file of the American people had kept that ideal alive in times of peace.
“The true patriot, then, is the man or woman so loyal to the great ideals we call American, that either in war or in peace holds himself ready to preserve by life or death those ideals, and keeps himself fit physically, mentally, morally and spiritually for every service of his country.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the May 28, 1923, edition of The Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become the The Maryville Forum.